Beech Grove High School teachers enjoy #bestschoolday

In late March, teachers across the U.S. were thrilled to learn that Ripple, the San Francisco–based cryptocurrency company, had funded every classroom project listed on DonorsChoose.org. That’s more than 35,000 needs, requests, wishes and dreams fulfilled with a few clicks and $29 million.

Locally, 12 projects totaling nearly $6,000 were funded for Beech Grove City Schools. Those funds will go farther, because the Beech Grove Education Foundation provides a match for teacher projects.

DonorsChoose.org connects public schools with individuals and corporations who want to support teachers and students locally, regionally or nationally. Teachers can list their classroom project requests, and donors can choose to contribute any amount toward any project. DonorsChoose vets each project and then, as funds come in, the charitable organization purchases and ships materials directly to verified schools.

For the Best School Day, DonorsChoose.org shipped an estimated 3,500 computers, 2,800 packs of construction paper, 980 class rugs, 890 playground balls and 270 calculators.

Are you a teacher whose DonorsChoose project has been fulfilled? Tell us about it!