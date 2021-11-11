Beech Grove Veterans Day service: Saluting those who are serving and those who have served

Packed inside city hall on Main Street in downtown Beech Grove. Around 50 veterans, active-duty soldiers and members of the community gathered for a special Veterans Day service led by Mayor Dennis Buckley with an appearance by United States Senator Todd Young.

As the rain tapped on the window of city hall, Buckley opened the service speaking on how and why Veterans Day is important.

“Today, we need to reflect on Veterans, those who are currently serving, those who have served and those who paid the ultimate price so we can congregate here today,” Buckley said.

After his opening remarks, Buckley introduced Senator Young, a United States Marine veteran.

Young spoke about B.W. Mitchell, an Indiana 27th Infantry volunteer. Mitchell was a 45 year old railroad worker from Putnam County who joined the Union Army at the onset of the Civil War. Mitchell, a hoosier who, in 1862, found an envelope in a field near Frederick, Maryland with three cigars and Robert E. Lee’s plans to invade the North.

Young compared the soldiers story to that of everyday soldiers who serve their country, with no special praise.

“For over two centuries America’s soldiers, the men and women who make up freedom’s army, have changed the course of history by doing their duty,” Young said.

Young ended his remarks by saying, “Let the memory of the gallant services of our veterans ever be duly appreciated. And anything we can do, not just to help them and their families, but to cherish what they have fought for, let us do it cheerfully. They have given so much. Let us never grow ungrateful.”

After his remarks, Steve Montel read “In Flanders Field,” a poem by John McCrae. Following the poem, members of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution read the names of members of the Beech Grove community who have died in the line of duty.

Following the name readings and scripture, the history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was read aloud.