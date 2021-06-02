Beech Grove retiree reception

Beech Grove Community School Corporation held a retiree reception for its schools on May 20.
The following retirees were in attendance at the reception:
- JoAnn Hart, BGMS
- Wynoka Doughty, Transportation
- Pat Snyder, Central Elementary
- Lisa LaFavers, Central Elementary
- Addie Alkire, South Grove Intermediate
- Jina Youngman, Central Elementary
- Kate Weller, BGHS
The schools also honored those who could not attend the reception including:
- Jeannie Doyle, Hornet Park Elementary
- Nancy Hobbs, South Grove Intermediate
- Dr. Paul Kaiser, Administration
- Patty Revila, Central Elementary
- Joan Shaw, Hornet Park Elementary
- Alice Williams, BGMS
The corporation congratulates all who retired and thanks them for their time and dedication to Beech Grove students.