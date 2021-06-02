Beech Grove retiree reception

Beech Grove Community School Corporation held a retiree reception for its schools on May 20.

The following retirees were in attendance at the reception:

JoAnn Hart , BGMS

, BGMS Wynoka Doughty , Transportation

, Transportation Pat Snyder , Central Elementary

, Central Elementary Lisa LaFavers , Central Elementary

, Central Elementary Addie Alkir e, South Grove Intermediate

e, South Grove Intermediate Jina Youngman , Central Elementary

, Central Elementary Kate Weller, BGHS

The schools also honored those who could not attend the reception including:

Jeannie Doyle , Hornet Park Elementary

, Hornet Park Elementary Nancy Hobbs , South Grove Intermediate

, South Grove Intermediate Dr. Paul Kaiser , Administration

, Administration Patty Revila , Central Elementary

, Central Elementary Joan Shaw , Hornet Park Elementary

, Hornet Park Elementary Alice Williams, BGMS

The corporation congratulates all who retired and thanks them for their time and dedication to Beech Grove students.