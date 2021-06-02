Beech Grove retiree reception

June 2, 2021 Stephanie Dolan

Left to Right: (First Row): JoAnn Hart, Wynoka Doughty, Pat Snyder and Lisa LaFavers. (Second Row): Addie Alkire, Jina Youngman and Kate Weller. (Photo courtesy of Beech Grove School Corporation)

Beech Grove Community School Corporation held a retiree reception for its schools on May 20.

The following retirees were in attendance at the reception:

  • JoAnn Hart, BGMS
  • Wynoka Doughty, Transportation
  • Pat Snyder, Central Elementary
  • Lisa LaFavers, Central Elementary
  • Addie Alkire, South Grove Intermediate
  • Jina Youngman, Central Elementary
  • Kate Weller, BGHS

The schools also honored those who could not attend the reception including:

  • Jeannie Doyle, Hornet Park Elementary
  • Nancy Hobbs, South Grove Intermediate
  • Dr. Paul Kaiser, Administration
  • Patty Revila, Central Elementary
  • Joan Shaw, Hornet Park Elementary
  • Alice Williams, BGMS

The corporation congratulates all who retired and thanks them for their time and dedication to Beech Grove students.

 