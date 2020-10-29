Beech Grove resident hosts haunted trick-or-treat event on Halloween

Trick-or-treat – The family of Pete Passios, who lives at 202 N. 19th Ave. in Beech Grove, will host a haunted trick-or-treat event on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-9 p.m. Each year, the Passios family decorates the yard with blow-up pumpkins, ghosts, a dragon, a haunted house, count Dracula, skeletons, “singing” pumpkins and lots of lights. Around 1,500 guests typically attend the event.

*Please note: The Southside Times originally reported an incorrect address of 202 N. 9th Ave. in Beech Grove. The correct address is 202 N. 19th Ave.