Beech Grove native serves on U.S. Navy’s largest master jet base

By Lt. Garrett Richards, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Cpl. Samuel Miles, a native of Beech Grove, serves in the U.S. Marine Corps assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 125. The command is a joint strike fighter squadron located aboard the U.S. Navy’s largest master jet base.

Miles joined the Marine Corps three years ago. Today, Miles serves as an airframe mechanic.

“I was not ready for college after graduating high school, and I decided to join the Marine Corps in order to find a direction in life,” said Miles.

Growing up in Beech Grove, Miles attended Beech Grove Senior High School, graduating in 2020. Today, Miles relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Beech Grove to succeed in the military.

“I learned the importance of having hobbies outside of work in order to live a balanced life,” said Miles.

These lessons have helped Miles while serving with the Marine Corps.

Members of VFA-125 fly and maintain the F35-C Lightning II, a combat-ready fifth-generation fighter.

According to Navy officials, the F-35C is designed with the entire battlespace in mind, bringing transformational capability to the United States and its allies. Missions traditionally performed by specialized aircraft (air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes, electronic attack, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) can now be executed by a squadron of F-35s.

For the first time in U.S. naval aviation history, radar-evading stealth capability comes to the aircraft carrier deck. The F-35C carrier variant sets new standards in weapon system integration, lethality, maintainability, combat radius and payload that bring true multi-mission power projection capability from the sea, according to Navy officials.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aircraft. Our nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Marine Corps, Miles is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy and Marine Corps have the critical role of protecting our seas,” said Miles.

Miles and the sailors and Marines they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I have been proud to learn my job and to discover my passion as airframer,” said Miles.

As Miles and other sailors and Marines continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving provides me with the structure I need,” said Miles. “It also connects me to my family back home, who proudly support the military.”

Miles is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mother, Tamara Chaney, who has always supported me no matter what,” added Miles. “She has allowed me to choose my own path in life.”