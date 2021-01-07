Beech Grove native named NCTS Naples Blue Jacket of the Quarter

By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Petty Officer Third Class Isaac Morphew, a native of Beech Grove, was recently named Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Naples Blue Jacket of the Quarter. Morphew is a 2018 Beech Grove High School graduate.

Morphew is currently serving as an information systems technician responsible for being a network administrator and computer repair technician.

Morphew joined the Navy three years ago to serve his country and explore different job opportunities. It is the goal and objective of NCTS Naples, Italy to provide superior telecommunications connectivity, Network Security through Information Assurance in support and execution of our mission.

“I love my job and how I interact with computers and the Navy network in Italy and all of the other sites in Europe we service,” said Morphew.

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Morphew is most proud of graduating IT school at the top of his class, winning Blue Jacket of the Quarter and completing his Security+ certification.

According to Morphew, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Beech Grove.

“Growing up in my hometown taught me to not give up and persevere against the odds,” said Morphew.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Morphew, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Serving in the Navy is important to me because I get to serve my country proudly and travel around the world while growing as an information systems technician, a sailor and a person,” added Morphew.

