Beech Grove Main Street businesses participate in window decorating contest

By Nancy Price

Beech Grove businesses along and on the sides of Main Street are engaging in some friendly competition during the holiday season. The Beech Grove Senior Center is hosting a decorating contest for local businesses, and you can help decide the winner.

This week the public is invited to judge the best storefront window. To participate, pick up a ballot(s) in front of Beech Grove Senior Center at 602 Main St. by Friday, Dec. 11. Bring your family and drive along Main Street to decide which decorated business is your favorite. Don’t forget to check out City Hall.

After you’ve made your decision, drop off your ballot(s) in the drop off box by Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. in front of the senior center. Be on the lookout for Santa – he’ll make an appearance as well.

For questions or more information, call Beech Grove Senior Center at (317) 788-4987, email Stephanie Bramlett, director of seniors, at Stephanie.Bramlett@beechgrove.com or go to beechgrove.com/elton-h-geshwiler-senior-center.