Beech Grove graduate receives Athlete of the Year award

On Feb. 19, the Beech Grove High School Athletic Department honored BGHS 2020 graduate Josh Fryar with his Marion County Athlete of the Year award, his framed All-American jersey and a Beech Grove commemorative plaque. Fryar was a three-sport athlete at Beech Grove and played his first year with the Ohio State Buckeyes football team this season. Last spring Fryar was on track to compete in the regional tournament with the varsity basketball team and would have likely competed in the state track and field meet for discus and shot-put until COVID-19 disrupted athletics across the state.

Josh is the current school record holder in both events with 52’4.5″ in the shot put and 157’7″ in the discus. Even with spring athletics put on hold, his consistent performance on the field and on the court that year was enough to earn the highest recognition from the Marion County Athletic Association. As an all-conference, all-county and all-state athlete, Fryar’s contribution to Beech Grove Athletics was significant. The school was excited to finally be able to recognize Fryar’s accomplishments with the community and his family. The recognition took place between the boys’ JV and varsity basketball games against Triton Central.

With last year’s cancellations, the boys basketball season was also left hanging in suspense. The team had just won their second sectional championship in as many years. For the seniors on the team, their season abruptly ended. This was a tough blow to those student-athletes who had aspirations of fighting their way to the state tournament. As a school community, BGCS were not able to properly celebrate the team’s sectional championship and honor those seniors who led their team. In addition to Fryar’s recognition, the athletic department formally congratulated the 2020 varsity basketball team, Coach Renfro and his staff.