Beech Grove graduate featured in documentary

“State of Change” follows three Hoosier students on a road trip across the state as they explore career options.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education, along with Roadtrip Nation and several education and business leaders, has announced the completion of a collaborative documentary exploring some of Indiana’s most in-demand fields. The one-hour documentary will air Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. on WFYI and will be available to stream online at stateofchangefilm.com .

“State of Change” is part of a statewide push for intentional career exploration and work-based learning opportunities for Hoosier students. The documentary follows three students — Shannon, Dengke and Jaedyn —on a road trip across the state as they interview professionals who are pioneering breakthroughs in several key industries, including IT, advanced manufacturing and agriculture.

The documentary closely aligns with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s Next Level Jobs initiative, which aims to help Hoosiers secure jobs in the state’s high-demand, high-priority industries.

“The documentary is a powerful representation of the dynamic range of job opportunities right here in Indiana,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in this national initiative and show our students that they can find a meaningful, in-demand career in the Hoosier state — and we’ll help make sure they get the skills and experiences they need to secure that career.”

“State of Change” was developed in partnership with Roadtrip Nation, a national career exploration organization that empowers people to define their own roads in life. In addition to the documentary, the initiative features career-themed classroom resources for local schools and a free, online “ Share Your Road ” platform to encourage Indiana employees to share their personal and professional journeys. Companies and organizations can utilize the platform to build a talent pipeline and attract Hoosier students.

Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, “State of Change” was made possible with additional support from Strada Education Network, First Source Bank, the Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“This collaborative, statewide effort brought together educators and employers with government and philanthropy leaders to help Hoosier students understand the changing landscape of Indiana’s economy,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We are proud of the hard work and partnership that has brought this initiative to life, ensuring our students are well equipped for success after high school.”

Meet the “State of Change” Roadtrippers

· Shannon, a 21st Century Scholar from Beach Grove, is currently studying plant science at Purdue University after finding a new species of microorganism in high school.

· Dengke immigrated to Portage from China at seven years old and is studying engineering at Purdue University.

· Jaedyn recently graduated from high school in Kokomo and is hoping to learn more about the different areas of study he can pursue in college.

Meet the “State of Change” Professionals

· Lindsay Siovaila, Salesforce (Indianapolis)

· Polina Feldman, Recovery Force (Fishers)

· Brian Scott, The Farmer’s Life (Delphi)

· Santiago Jaramillo, Emplify (Fishers)

· Joshua Cowan, GE Aviation (Lafayette)

· Dr. David Uhr, DOW AgroSciences (Mount Vernon)

· Hallie Brinkerhuff, Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw)

To learn more about “State of Change,” visit roadtripnation.com/roadtrip/indiana .

About the Indiana Commission for Higher Education

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is a 14-member public body created in 1971 to define the missions of Indiana’s colleges and universities, plan and coordinate the state’s postsecondary education system, and ensure that Indiana’s higher education system is aligned to meet the needs of students and the state. The Commission includes representatives from each Congressional district, three at-large members, a college faculty representative and a college student representative.

Learn more about the Commission’s Reaching Higher, Delivering Value strategic plan at in.gov/che/ .

About Roadtrip Nation

Roadtrip Nation, a nonprofit organization, is working to change the way people approach choosing a career by creating content, products and experiences that guide individuals in exploring what’s possible when they follow their interests. They took their first road trip in 2001 and have driven over half a million miles and made more than 30 documentaries – broadcast over 100,000 times on public television – sharing the stories and advice of inspiring leaders in all kinds of careers. To learn more, visit roadtripnation.com/about.