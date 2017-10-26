Beech Grove leaders celebrate the completion of the Churchman Avenue Sidewalk Project

Three years in the making, the Churchman Avenue Sidewalk Project is coming to a conclusion. Residents and Indianapolis and Beech Grove city leaders joined together on Oct. 24 to celebrate a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to mark the occasion.

The Churchman Avenue Sidewalk project is a project funded by INDOT and approved by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (I-MPO). Sidewalks have been installed on Churchman Avenue from Emerson Avenue to Arlington Avenue. The total cost of the project was 1.3 Million with INDOT’s share being approximately 1 Million.

“This project today has regional significance but local impact,” said I-MPO Executive Director Anna Gremling. “The neighborhoods, the school districts and your community, I hope appreciate this project for adding quality of life and more importantly, safety. We want to make sure that everybody, whether you’re in a car or walking down the sidewalk, that you’re safe.”

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said that just a year ago, residents walking down the Churchman Avenue would have to dodge motorists, even semis. Churchman Avenue Sidewalk Project engineer with CrossRoad Engineers, Bob Bleich, was one of those residents, taking caution to watch out for vehicles as he would run or walk down the street.

“To be a part of this community and a part of this project gave me a little bit of a different perspective,” Bleich said. “This was a good thing. It’s a good project. As far as the job goes, it was fun. On top of that, to see people using the sidewalk – there were two teenagers Saturday when we were out here working, using the sidewalk, having a way to get down to buy stuff at the store and not having to walk in the road – that means a lot to me. As someone who lives in the community who will actually benefit from this, I’m grateful that Beech Grove gave us that opportunity and that my company gave me the opportunity.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the grounds of First Baptist Church, with city leaders taking turns to cut a ribbon alongside the new Churchman Avenue sidewalk.