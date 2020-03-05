Beech Grove Chamber hosts Spring Fling; event includes a fashion show

By Nancy Price

Beech Grove’s annual Community Fair has a new name this year: Spring Fling.

Similar to years past, the free event, sponsored by the Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce, will still include many vendors, a kids zone and senior, nonprofit and shopping areas; new this year is a fashion show, called “Fashion on a Budget.”

“We have grown the event to include much more this year than what your typical community fair offers,” said Renee Harlor, executive director for the Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce. “This event offers something for every age group.”

Blue Caboose in Beech Grove will donate all clothing for all ages in the “Fashion on a Budget” fashion show. “We are currently seeking people who want to have some fun and be our models,” Harlor said. “These items will be auctioned off by Jack Christy of Christy’s Auction House. All proceeds will benefit the student pantry at the Hornet Park Community Center.”

Other demonstrations include dancing, healthy cooking and an Animal Guardians activity area.

Shopping vendors will sell clothing, jewelry, crafts, soaps and services, etc.

Franciscan Health and the Lions Club are a few of the health vendors that will be onsite, and health screenings will include hearing, blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol checks. “We will have several senior-related businesses available to talk about services offered; we will also be passing out resources for seniors in the area,” said Harlor.

Spring Fling will be held March 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Beech Grove Middle School. For more information, please email info@beechgrovechamber.org.