Beech Grove Chamber helps all local businesses and nonprofits through the end of May

By Nancy Price

The Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce is currently assisting all local businesses and nonprofits, regardless of whether or not they are members of the chamber, through May 31, in response to COVID-19.

”A business will succeed in a thriving business community,” said Renee Harlor, executive director for the Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce. “We have the ability to help our entire community of business owners and nonprofit organizations at this time. Currently, we are offering free 30-minute consultations for any business or nonprofit. We will review the CARES Act and other business assistance programs. In addition they will receive a portion of our member benefits.”

The chamber is a nonprofit organization with the goal of creating a vibrant business community that residents can enjoy and be proud of, according to Harlor. In addition to providing business assistance, the chamber provides scholarships and free community events that help promote local business and provide the community with community focused entertainment. These events include the annual Music on Main, Spring Fling and Shop Small Saturday.

New this year is a job fair that was originally scheduled for May but will be scheduled for later this year. “We feel a job fair is a great benefit to our members,” said Harlor. “We are hopeful it will be able to be held in late September.”

Members pay an annual fee and gain access to networking events, training programs, business assistance, marketing and promotions.

“Our chamber brings a tremendous value to a business or nonprofit,” Harlor continued. “Our members receive a ton of benefits and membership often quickly pays for itself. They have access to classes, marketing assistance, networking and much more. It also shows the community that you not only care about your business, but the well-being of the community.”

Any business or nonprofit organization located in the Greater Beech Grove area can email the chamber at info@BeechGroveChamber.org or call (317) 800-8499. “It is free of charge and we are working for them,” Harlor said. “We want business owners and nonprofit organizations to reach out to us with their concerns. Though many businesses are closed it is still important to market their businesses. We have a great checklist for businesses to use. We are a nonprofit organization that is here for the businesses and organizations in our community.”