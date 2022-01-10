Beech Grove Chamber cancels monthly luncheon

The Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce has canceled its January Luncheon to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The following notification was sent by the chamber: Dear Members and Friends, We want to assure you that we take the health and well-being of our community, members, and associates very seriously. Like you, we’re closely monitoring this current uptick of the COVID-19 pandemic and are concerned about bringing groups of people together. Therefore, in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to cancel the January Luncheon that was to be held on Thursday Jan. 13 at 11:30 a.m. We will miss seeing you this month, but we are looking forward to seeing you at our February Luncheon with Dr. Laura Hammack where she will give the state of the schools’ address to our members. At this luncheon, we will also be announcing some of the exciting things we have planned for 2022! We will have limited seating available. Click here to register now for this informative networking event! We believe that 2022 will be an outstanding year for you and the Chamber and we are so excited about the amazing things to come! So, stay safe and stay well! We’ll see you all soon! Sincerely, Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce Website info@beechgrovechamber.org