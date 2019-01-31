Beech Grove bakery offers free pizza to those in need

By Nancy Price

A Southside bakery is offering free pizza to those in need, inspired by the financial strain of those affected by the government shutdown.

Customers who ask for an “elephant pizza” will be given a pizza from the staff at Victory Rolls and Baked Goods, located at 702 Main St. in Beech Grove, no questions asked.

The term “elephant pizza” was coined by the grandmother of store owner, Amy Norcross.

“It’s for good luck,” Norcross said. “It’s meant for someone down on their luck and needs a little help. We’ll keep this going as long as there’s a need for it.”

Norcross added that there have been a lot of people in the community who’ve given money in a donation jar to help others.

For more information, contact Victory Rolls and Baked Goods at (317) 864-0600 or go to facebook.com/VictoryRollsandBakedGoods.