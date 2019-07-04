Beech Grove and DAR dedicate sign to Lick Creek Baptist Church and Cemetery

By Paul Young

The city of Beech Grove and the Samuel Bryan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a sign to signify the location of the Lick Creek Baptist Church and Cemetery June 1 on the grounds of Sarah T. Bolton Park.

The cemetery dates back nearly 200 years. The cemetery was established in 1832 with the last recorded burial in 1903. It was the final resting place for many veterans and their families including veterans of the War of 1812 and the Civil War. There are records of 90 community members whose names were read during the dedication. “When people see the sign and start asking questions about this cemetery, we wanted to make sure they had accurate information,” DAR member Patti Moy said.

Over the years, the headstones have disappeared due to theft, vandalism or misplacement. There is only one remaining. Found in a yard nearby, it is the headstone of a young girl. When the grounds where the cemetery was located were turned into what is now the park in 1955, a public notice was issued to move the bodies. Only one record exists indicating that a loved one was relocated.

The sign dedication began as a New Horizon project for Moy as she worked closely with several organizations including the Beech Grove Historical Society and Beech Grove Parks Department. “We needed some sort of recognition for a cemetery that has been forgotten to the public since the Parks Department had alternate uses for the ground,” Moy said.

The presentation and retiring of colors, rifle salute and Taps was handled by Beech Grove American Legion, Beech Grove Police Department and Beech Grove Fire Department.

For more information, contact the Samuel Bryan Chapter of NSDAR at samuelbryanchapterdar.com.