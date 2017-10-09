Bargersville Police Department and Beacon of Hope Crisis Center announce partnership

Bargersville Police Department and Beacon of Hope Crisis Center announced a strategic partnership to provide advanced advocacy services for victims of crime. The agencies have a shared interest in providing preventative and supportive services to those impacted by domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. These partners have come together to collaborate to increase access to services and training for survivors, police officers and the community.

“Our police department is very pleased to be partnering with Beacon of Hope Crisis Center to ensure that victims of domestic violence and sexual assault receive the best support available. We are confident that this partnership between our two agencies will increase the level of services available to the victims of these crimes.” – Judd Green, Chief of Police, Bargersville Police Department.

Beacon of Hope Crisis Center is serving the Central Indiana area and adds Bargersville as its 6th Police Department Partner. The agency currently partners with Speedway, Lawrence, Beech Grove, Greenwood and Southport Police assisting these departments by ensuring quality delivery of victim advocacy services for those experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault crimes in these townships and counties.

“Our police departments are busy investigating and dealing with perpetrators and in cases where the crimes are domestic violence and sexual assault we are working in partnership with them to advocate for the victims. Chief Green understands greatly the depth of crisis intervention and advocacy services needed for victims of these crimes. We are honored to partner with Bargersville PD to provide advocacy services for their town.” – Sandra Ziebold, CEO, Beacon of Hope Crisis Center

Bargersville Police Department works very hard to keep the town’s residents safe from harm and crime. Beacon of Hope Crisis Center provides immediate crisis response and on-going support for victims who report domestic violence and sexual

assault incidents and are referred by the responding officers. Services include immediate intervention, safety planning, court accompaniment, legal advocacy and referrals, and information and advocacy on the criminal justice process and arrest procedures. Advocates provide crisis intervention via phone, they see clients in our crisis center and Advocates may respond at the police station, hospital, courthouse, or at the scene. Advocates also work directly with Detectives of Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Response and Task Force Teams to help victims with specialized cases – felony assaults, Order of Protection violations, and repeat incidents.

Beacon of Hope Crisis Center has many services and programs to assist victims and offers safety, education and support. A crisis call hotline team fields incoming crisis calls. Their agency is focused on optimal service for victims. They work collaboratively with both the Johnson County and Marion County Prosecutor Offices, all our State Shelters, Centers for Hope, Assist and many other community service providers. For victims of these crimes there can be many barriers to leaving an abusive situation. Known for their victim advocacy services, Beacon of Hope Crisis Center strives every day to ensure that they are informed, empowered, encouraged and ready to service clients in every way that is needed.

About Bargersville Police Department

The mission of the Chief and Officers of the Bargersville Police Department is to provide professional, community-oriented police service to its citizens. They are committed to creating and maintaining a community partnership with citizens to assist in identifying and solving problems to improve the quality of lives in their neighborhoods. They are dedicated to protecting life, property, and maintaining order while assuring fair and equal treatment to everyone. The Bargersville Police Department is supervised by the Police Chief Judd N. Green, and has twelve (12) full time sworn officers, six (6) reserve officers and one (1) civilian member.

About Beacon of Hope Crisis Center

Beacon of Hope’s vision is a world in which everyone can live free from the grip of domestic violence. Founded by three courageous women in 2007, Beacon of Hope’s doors opened in 2009. An experienced for-profit and non-profit leader and a survivor of domestic violence, Sandra Ziebold, was appointed CEO/Executive Director in January 2016. After research and studying data Ziebold relocated the agency in February 2017 to Perry Township to accommodate growth and to be central to all whom the agency serves. Ziebold is focused on the mission of empowering victims of domestic violence to become self-sufficient by providing safety, support and education. As a crisis support organization designed to assist victims of domestic violence through a myriad of client services, Beacon of Hope serves all Central Indiana and many times assists victims throughout the United States seeking safety here in Indiana. Beacon of Hope Crisis Center is a confidential and safe place where individuals who are or have been a victim of domestic violence and/or sexual assault can receive advocacy services and referrals.

For more information about Bargersville Police Department please visit http://www.townofbargersville.org/departments/police/mission/ , and http://beaconofhopeindy.org for more information about Beacon of Hope Crisis Center.

