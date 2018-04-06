Backbone of the community

Kevin Storm’s mission is to improve the quality of life on the Southside

By Manda Newlin

Kevin Storm, D.C., MSN, IACA, is the kind of person others seek out when they’re in pain. But his mission as a chiropractor is to help people get more out of life long before problems develop.

The name behind Storm Chiropractic Clinic, located on Madison Avenue south of Greenwood Park Mall, Storm became a chiropractor to make a difference in others’ quality of life.

“We are a family-friendly and positive environment that focuses on chiropractic, acupuncture and nutrition to achieve wellness,” Storm said.

A triathlete, marathon runner and fitness instructor, Storm knows that the body needs to function right, in its intended alignment, to perform well. In 2016, he completed his first IRONMAN. The intense event requires participants to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.22 miles — in one day, without a break. The key to maximizing performance and minimizing pain and stress, he believes, is preventive health care, addressing musculoskeletal issues before they become major ailments.

Head, shoulders, knees and toes

Storm graduated from Perry Meridian High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and a doctorate from Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis. He gained experience in private chiropractic clinics, the VA Medical Center’s Jefferson Barracks Division, the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center and the Biofreeze Sports and Rehabilitation Clinic.

Since becoming a doctor, he has enhanced his knowledge to offer additional services, including acupuncture and nutrition, along with enzyme, Kinesio Tape and soft tissue therapies.

Chiropractic medicine is most readily associated with the spine, but Storm treats other problem-causing parts: shoulders, elbows, wrists, hands, hips, knees, ankles and feet. For people with headaches and TMJ dysfunction, he offers treatment options, along with sports injury solutions for all-age athletes.

Storm’s wife, Marie, is his partner in life and in the practice. A fellow Southsider, she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue and worked for several years in a hospital neurology unit in St. Louis. There she cared for spinal surgery, migraine, seizure and stroke patients.

This experience fueled a desire to return to Indiana to serve the community. In 2013, the Storms opened their clinic on Madison Avenue.

“We’re both originally from the Southside, so we have family here,” Storm said. “We knew starting a practice from scratch would need a network of support from family and friends to get off the ground. Plus we enjoyed growing up here and thought it would be a great place to raise a family.”

The practice has grown to include two additional chiropractors: Robby Jennings, D.C., and Sarah Hull, D.C. Marie Storm trained to become a certified health coach and is equipped to offer customized wellness plans for patients; she also oversees the office and manages community outreach.

Through the clinic, the Storms are working to make chiropractic care more accessible to more people.

Today, just 11 percent of U.S. adults and children — about 35 million people — see a chiropractor each year, according to the American Chiropractic Association. Yet chiropractic care may be a viable health care solution for many … and a way to mitigate the nation’s opioid crisis.

Pain-free without pills

Prescription opioids have drastically increased in cases of chronic, non-cancer pain, such as back pain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared an “opioid overdose epidemic” in the U.S., with deaths rising to 42,000 in 2016, the highest on record. Of these deaths, 40 percent involved a prescription opioid.

Chiropractic care and acupuncture are gaining ground as viable treatments for pain. The Department of Veterans Affairs has been moving away from prescriptions and toward these non-drug treatments to address opioid addiction and help patients cope long term.

“Opioid addiction is very real right now in America, so this is a great alternative to naturally get rid of pain without medication,” Storm said. “This cost-effective, natural solution would radically impact the the nation in a positive way.”

If there’s one misconception he’d like to clear up, it’s that chiropractic care is only for adults and for people in severe pain.

“People can see a chiropractor if they aren’t having any pain as a preventive care method,” he said. “We use our spines everyday, so we need to care for it since we have it for life. We help a lot of athletes increase their performance, as well as treat babies as young as a few days old.”

Growing the community

As the Storm Chiropractic Clinic grows, so does the Southside community. The clinic’s business model is to donate the charge for a new patient’s consultation to a local charitable organization.

“We believe both personally and professionally that generosity is important, no matter how much or how little we make. Everything we have is a gift from God, so we think it is necessary to give back,” Storm said. “It has been so much fun to give to different organizations through the past few years since we’ve been open. There are so many great causes on the Southside that are making a huge difference, and we’re honored to partner with them.”

Going for it

Storm offers encouragement and advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Go for it — and be ready to persevere, as things don’t always happen right away,” he said. “There are lots of perks, but a lot of hard work goes into it. You never can ‘clock out’ … the business is always on your mind. Make sure you have a good support network of family or friends.”

