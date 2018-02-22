Back to the original

Marc Brethauer wins award for his 1942 Oliver/Celtrac crawler after nearly five years of work in restoring the antique

It took four-and-a-half years of working when he had the free time, but Marc Brethauer put the finishing touches on his 1942 Oliver/Celtrac HG42 crawler, a construction vehicle that moves on tracks instead of wheels, in October.

He entered the crawler in its first show, World of Wheels, on Feb. 9 to 11 where he won first in his category.

“When I was up there, a lot of people would be drawn to it,” he said. “It’s not your everyday thing you’d expect to see at a car show. They’d ask a whole lot of questions – is this as original as it could be? It is as original as I could make it. The people there said it really draws a crowd. It was relieving to be able to win first of its class, because it shows all the work that was put into it, being recognized and having other people appreciate it and not just me.”

Brethauer, a Southport graduate, is a lifelong resident of Perry Township. He works with Indianapolis Power & Light in the carpenter/machine shop. Though he has never lived on a farm, farm and construction equipment was always of interest to him. He took up restoring farm equipment as a hobby about 15 years ago, starting with a 1935 Farmall tractor.

“We go around to all these tractor shows,” Brethauer said. “We probably hit 10 a year, and you see all kinds of things. It’s not the same old stuff at the shows. I’ve seen a couple of these little crawlers and they intrigued me. They’re not huge and it’s something manageable that you can maneuver fairly easily. You don’t need a big semi or trailer to haul it around.”

Five years ago, he saw an ad in Indy Auto and RV, with a picture of this 1942 Oliver/Centrac HG42 crawler. The machine was out of Flora, Ind. Brethauer traveled there to purchase it.

“I bought two of them – it was like buy one, get one free,” he said. “One was strictly for parts. The Oliver was in such bad shape, that when I took the top off the engine, water was sitting on top of the pistons. The engine was totally locked up. I got it cleaned up and salvaged all the parts I could salvage.”

He used a Quinlin Automotive on the Southside of Indianapolis to help get the engine work done, but otherwise did the machining and assembly himself, with some help from his father and uncle.

“Everything is just perfect,” said Larry Hancock, Brethauer’s uncle. “He kept it as original as he can. He takes everything off and starts from the ground up. It’s immaculate. It’s very unique. You can find a lot of restored tractors but you don’t find a lot of these crawlers built in 1942 during WWII.”

Brethauer has other restoration plans in mind – already owning a 1936 unstyled John Deer B. He does intend to take the crawler to the antique tractor show held at Camp Atterbury this year, as well as other upcoming shows.

“At these other shows, you have a big area you can drive it around in a field,you can plow and things like that,” he said. “It’ll be nice to take it out, use it and have fun with it.”