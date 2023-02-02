Award nominations open for Aspire Women Leaders

Aspire Economic + Chamber Alliance now invites nominations for two awards that recognize trailblazing women leaders and company programs empowering women. “The Champion of Women” and “Woman Leader of the Year” awards will be presented at Aspire’s Women Leaders event on March 8. Nominations are now open!

Champion of Women – This award recognizes companies that prioritize women in business leadership and provide women with opportunities for growth, supporting women both inside and outside their workforces. Nominee companies must celebrate and elevate women in business, honoring their success and contributions.

This is a competitive award for organizations. Submissions must earn a minimum threshold evaluation score to be eligible to win. One eligible nominee will be awarded. Finalists are strongly encouraged to attend. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 17. Finalists will be announced Feb. 22. After the event on March 8, Aspire will announce the winner via communications to other Aspire members, and via a press release to Central Indiana news media outlets, which will also be posted on Aspire’s website.

Companies are encouraged to nominate themselves or may be nominated by others. Each nominee must be a business in operation for a minimum of two years and a current Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance member business. The business can be for for-profit or nonprofit.

Go to surveymonkey.com/r/2023ChampionWomenForm for an award nomination form.

Woman of the Year – This award will recognize a female leader who has made a significant contribution to her organization as an influencer, leader, and ally. Nominees must demonstrate exceptional knowledge of her industry or market. Nominees should be self-confident, respected, responsible, authentic, honest, and honorable. Nominees must create a work environment that supports and encourages growth and fulfillment in other women.

This is competitive award for individual female leaders. Submissions must earn a minimum threshold evaluation score to be eligible to win. One eligible nominee will be awarded. Finalists are strongly encouraged to attend. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 17. Finalists will be announced Feb. 22. After the event on March 8, Aspire will announce the winner via communications to other Aspire members, and via a press release to Central Indiana news media outlets, which will also be posted on Aspire’s website.

Nominees are encouraged to nominate themselves or may be nominated by others. Each nominee must be working in the local business community for more than three years (not necessarily the same company) and must currently be working for an organization that is a current Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance member. The current business can be for for-profit of nonprofit.

Go to surveymonkey.com/r/2023WomanLeaderForm for an award nomination form.