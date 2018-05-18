By: Adam Staten

According to the calendar, we’re a little more than a month into the spring season. The cold, early morning temperatures seem to finally be subsiding, slowly easing into more mild, comfortable conditions. However, at the box office, summer is well underway. Summer is generally the time when Hollywood unleashes their big budget blockbusters, hoping fans will flock to opening weekend and likely, several more times after that initial viewing. This past weekend saw the release of what is likely to be the highest grossing film of 2018. But is it worthy of the hype and its massive box office returns?

Avengers: Infinity War is the third Avengers film and the 18th film overall in the Marvel Universe. The film begins essentially where the last Thor film ended. Thor’s home planet has been completely and entirely destroyed, Thor is missing an eye and his iconic hammer and the evil Thanos is on the hunt for the infinity stones. Needless to say, things are not good for Thor or the Marvel superheroes. As Thanos slowing begins accumulating more and more of the much-sought after stones, he becomes exponentially more powerful. This is a job too big for just one Avenger.

As luck would have it, the rest of the gang quickly get involved in the fight to save the universe. Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Spiderman, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, and the Black Panther all get significant screen time in this flick. However, while they all lend their particular skills and abilities, Thanos and his henchman put up quite the challenge. By the end of the film the entire status of not only the Avengers, but also literally the entire world, is in jeopardy.

Once again, the third Avenger flick brings together a majority of the Marvel superheroes. However, due to the success of prior films, there are more characters to incorporate into this film. Having a film featuring so many significant characters is impressive, but it’s often for naught. The film jumps from one world to the next and between characters so often that’s its hard to keep track of whom is where. Simply put, the film attempts to cram too much in too little of a timeframe.

Yes, the story is engaging and interesting as they ramp up to something, which is likely to change the state of the Marvel Universe forever. However, due in large part to the sheer amount of characters, the direction is more than often unfocused; veering off for a joke or into a storyline that matters little.

Avenger: Infinity War is likely to make hundreds of millions of dollars, but it’s a matter of trying to do way too much in two-and-a-half hours. 3.5 out of 5.