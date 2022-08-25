Athlete of the Month: Trevor Lauck

By Mark Ambrogi

Roncalli High School football coach Eric Quintana sees Trevor Lauck as a picture-perfect offensive tackle.

“He’s the prototypical Catholic (school) big lineman,” Quintana said. “His size helps him out a bunch. He’s very athletic. He’s got fast feet. He’s got long arms. If you would make any type of lineman, he’s the one you would mold if you could.”

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound senior Lauck is starting offensive left tackle and one of the state’s top prospects in the class of 2023.

“I’ve tried to make the most improvement in the weight room,” Lauck said. “I felt like just getting stronger and faster would really help take that next step this season.”

In June, he committed to play for the University of Iowa in 2023.

“He has all the tools to be a great offensive lineman and what a place to do that,” Quintana said. “He has a great offensive line coach (George Barnett) there.”

Lauck had several other major scholarship offers and was strongly considering Ohio State and Michigan State along with Iowa.

“The people at Iowa are what really stood out to me,” Lauck said. “Everyone from (head) coach (Kirk) Ferentz, to coach Barnett, to the lowest assistant on staff. I think they’re all into coaching for the right reason. They want to make their families proud and want to make us players better. Another reason I chose Iowa, was that I bonded really well with the current players and the other recruits on the visit. I think that I fit in really well with their culture, and I think we’ll be able to have a lot of success.”

Lauck saw limited action on defense as a sophomore and junior, but likely will see more action as a defensive lineman this year.

Lauck said he never had a real huge growth spurt.

“I’ve always just been one of the tallest and biggest kids my whole life,” he said.

Growing up, Lauck always played baseball, basketball and football.

“I stopped playing baseball when I got to high school,” said Lauck, who lives on the Southside of Indianapolis. “I eventually just decided to focus on football my junior year.”

Lauck’s grandfather, Chuck Lauck, played defensive end on Notre Dame’s 1966 team, which won the national championship.

Lauck’s father, David Lauck, is Roncalli’s athletic director and softball coach. David played on Roncalli’s 1993 state championship team. His brother, Brian Lauck, was on that team and the 1994 state champs.

David and Brian were starters as defensive backs in 1993. In 1994, Brian started at quarterback and defensive back.

Brian is Roncalli’s defensive coordinator and his son, Brayden, is a senior defensive back. Trevor’s brother, Eli, is a sophomore defensive back. A first cousin, Rudy Schoettle, is a sophomore wide receiver.

Quintana, in his first year as head coach, said the Royals’ offensive line is the most experienced unit. Senior running back Luke Hansen gave credit to the line as he rushed for a school record 335 yards on 26 carries in the 46-7 rout of Southport in the Aug. 19 season opener.

“Our goal is to be the best offensive line in the state of Indiana,” Quintana said.

Lauck sets the tone.

“He’s our captain and a natural leader,” Quintana said. “He’s more of a lead by example guy. He’s going to go out and practice hard every day. He’s going to do all the little things right.”

THE LAUCK FILE

NAME: Trevor Lauck

SCHOOL: Roncalli High School

CLASS: Senior

HEIGHT: 6-foot-7

AGE:17

SPORT: Football

POSITION: Left offensive tackle

COLLEGE PLANS: Committed to play football at University of Iowa.

HOBBIES: Hanging out with family and friends, playing video games, and going to sporting events.

FAVORITE SUBJECT: I like them all.

FAVORITE ATHLETE: Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson

FAVORITE TV SHOW: “The Office”

FAVORITE MOVIE: “Draft Day”

FAVORITE VACATION SPOT: Treasure Island, Fla.

PARENTS’ NAMES: Kara and David Lauck