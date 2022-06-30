Athlete of the Month: Mystic Means

By Mark Ambrogi

Lutheran High School softball coach Kevin Schmidt viewed Mystic Means as a quiet leader.

“Her numbers pretty much did all the talking,” he said.

Means hit .427 as a freshman but saw those numbers climb this past season.

“She improved leaps and bounds offensively,” Schmidt said. “Her on-base percentage was .538 and she hit .469. She was second in the state in stolen bases with 44 (out of 50 attempts).”

Means made all-Crossroads Conference and all-Marion County teams. She was named first team all-state for Class 1A-2A.

Means played outfield and second base as a freshman. She played third base most of this season.

“She is quick and can make all the defensive plays,” Schmidt said. “She can charge (the ball) and make on the run throws.”

Means had five doubles and 10 runs batted in last season.

“She’s got the drive to keep improving,” Schmidt said. “She has goals and aspirations of playing softball well after high school.”

Schmidt said Means leads by example. She said she tried to become a more vocal leader this past season for the Saints (11-15), who won its Class A sectional before losing in the regional.

“I think being a better teammate was where I made the most improvement and cheering on the rest of my team,” she said. “I’m motivated to play not just for myself but for the team.”

There was only one senior on the team.

Means said she made improvement in her hitting by knowing the defense.

“I was able to read the pitches and the defense on where to hit the ball,” she said.

Means began playing softball at 6 years old.

She played basketball and volleyball but gave both up after eighth grade to concentrate on softball.

She is playing outfield for her travel softball team, Indy Edge. But she enjoyed playing third base for the Saints this past season.

“I like being able to communicate better with the infield,” Means said.

Her goal for her junior season is to improve her fielding percentage.

THE MEANS FILE

NAME: Mystic Means

SCHOOL: Lutheran High School

CLASS: Completed sophomore year

HEIGHT: 5-foot-3

AGE: 16

SPORT: Softball

POSITION: Third base

HOBBIES: Swimming and travel

FAVORITE ATHLETE: University of Texas softball player Lauren Burke

FAVORITE MOVIES: “Forrest Gump,” “Tall Girl” and “The Blind Side”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: “On My Block,” “Outer Banks” and “Survivor”

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Business, biology and geometry

FAVORITE VACATION SPOTS: Bahamas, Dominican Republic and New York City

PARENTS: Ronald Means and Erica Hogan