Athlete of the Month: Mylee Boling

By Mark Ambrogi

The Beech Grove High School basketball team won four games last season.

This year the team is 8-5, helped by the addition of sophomore forward Mylee Boling.

The 5-foot-11 Boling is averaging 16 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals. She is shooting 43 percent from the field.

“She has made a huge impact on our program,” Hornets coach Amy Selk said. “As a player, she is gritty and blue collar. She is a hard worker and bangs in the post. She gets offensive rebounds off the glass and putbacks. She is a competitor. She is a true athlete.”

Selk said Boling has made the most improvement with her leadership skills.

“We have a sophomore-led team, so we’re looking for someone to be a vocal leader,” Selk said. “She is positive and encouraging of teammates. She will get excited for her teammates and give high-fives to her teammates. The girls look up to her, she is a big role model. She is one of my captains. She is a cool kid.”

Boling said she does believe she has become a team leader.

Selk said Boling has improved in finishing around the rim.

“People are double- and triple-teaming her, so she is either making a quick move to the basket or we are working on her kicking it out to someone who is wide open,” Selk said.

Boling said she has worked on her post moves.

“I want to expand my range,” she said. “I need to work on my jump shot. I need to work on my ball handling skills. I need to work on my decision making and where I decide to pass it.”

Improving her outside shot should help Boling improve on her free throw shooting. She has made 50 of 100 free throws this season.

“I’m happy where my season is at, but there is always more work to put in to be better,” she said.

Boling transferred from Jennings County to Beech Grove in the second semester of her freshman year. She played junior varsity and saw some varsity action as a freshman for Jennings County before moving.

She didn’t play basketball for Beech Grove after moving but did play shortstop for the varsity softball team.

She played volleyball for the Hornets in the fall.

Boling has played travel softball for several years, but said she is looking forward to trying AAU basketball instead this summer.

“I’ve been playing softball my whole life, so I say it’s my favorite,” Boling said. “This has been a really good basketball season, and I really do love basketball. I want to see how it goes because I’ve never tried it.”

THE BOLING FILE

NAME: Mylee Boling

SCHOOL: Beech Grove High School

CLASS: Sophomore

HEIGHT: 5-foot-11

SPORTS: Basketball; also competes in volleyball and softball.

POSITION: Forward

COLLEGE PLANS: Wants to major in nursing.

HOBBIES: Sports, working out at the gym.

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

FAVORITE MOVIE: “Matilda”

FAVORITE TV SHOW: “All American”

IDEAL VACATION SPOT: Hawaii

PARENTS’ NAMES: Emilee and Ryan Boling