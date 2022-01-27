Athlete of the Month: Maya Mundy

By Mark Ambrogi

Perry Meridian High School junior point guard Maya Mundy has learned to lead her team by example.

“I know I’m not as local as many leaders are, but I feel showing the younger players and JV players what hard work looks like, it leads the team and shows them how it should be done all the time,” Mundy said.

Falcons basketball coach Amanda Davidson said Mundy’s biggest improvement has been her leadership.

“She is a tough and hard worker,” Mundy said.

Prior to the Jan. 25 game at Triton Central, Mundy was averaging 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Falcons (4-14).

Mundy said she has made the most strides on the offensive end this season since she is scoring than she had in the past.

“Maya’s biggest strengths are her quickness and her ability to get to the rim,” Davidson said. “She is also a tremendous defender.”

Davidson said Mundy’s free throw shooting and ability to get to the line has improved this season.

“I think I’ve realized I’m better than I think I am and if I want to play at the next level, I am going to have to learn how to take it strong to the basket and make my free throws,” Mundy said. “I’m going to have to work at that. I’m working on taking it to the basket hard and finishing; I feel that is one of my weaker points.”

Davidson said last season she had to fight for her minutes with good players playing around her.

“In all honesty I think her hard work and dedication has gotten her where she is today,” Davidson said. “She is a very coachable player who fights from the first to the last minute of the game.”

Despite the lack of victories, Mundy said the team has made strides.

“I feel we’re more organized,” she said. “We’re learning how to play with each other.”

The Falcons have two seniors and two juniors.

Mundy, who plays AAU basketball for Indiana Pride, has been looking into playing college basketball for Franklin College and Anderson University.

“Hanover has shown interest, but in track,” said Mundy, who competes in the 400 meters, long jump and on the 1,600-meter relay team

Mundy has competed in cross country since sixth grade, except for one season.

“I tried volleyball my freshman year and didn’t enjoy it that much, so I went back to cross county,” she said.

THE MAYA MUNDY FILE

NAME: Maya Mundy

SCHOOL: Perry Meridian

CLASS: Junior

HEIGHT: 5 foot 5 inches

AGE: 16

SPORT: Basketball, track and field and cross country

COLLEGE PLANS: Wants to play basketball in college and study nursing

HOBBY: Crocheting

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

FAVORITE ATHLETE: Simone Biles

FAVORITE TV SHOW: “Floribama Shore”

FAVORITE VACATION SPOT: Destin, Fla.

PARENTS: Sherri and Mike Mundy