Athlete of the Month: Madelyn Bischoff

Roncalli’s Madelyn Bischoff fulfills dream of being Indiana All-Star

By Mark Ambrogi

For Roncalli High School senior Madelyn Bischoff, being named an Indiana All-Star is a great cap to her prep basketball career.

“It’s always been a dream for me to be an Indiana All-Star; it’s such a pleasure to see all the other players in the Indiana All-Star game,” Bischoff said of the announcement earlier in March. “Since I was a little girl I always wanted to play in those games. It means a lot to me on how I made the team and how I’m going to play with the top Indiana girls players in the state.”

Bischoff averaged 21.4 points per game in helping lead Roncalli to a 20-5 record and its first girls basketball sectional title since 2016. She also averaged 4.6 points, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game.

“Our program is completely ecstatic for Maddie,” Roncalli coach Tim Gray stated. “This is a testament to her hard work, time and the effort she put forth to challenge herself and improve her game. We also hope this provides an inspiration to the girls playing in our program and to those future Roncalli Royals to set high goals and have the discipline and work ethic to reach them.”

Bischoff finished her high school career with 1,532 points, ranking third on the program’s career scoring list. She owns the program record for most 3-pointers made in a season (182) and most points in a postseason game (39).

Bischoff’s accomplishment earns The Southside Times Athlete of the Month for March.

“I definitely think I made the most improvement on my confidence in my drives to the basket and my scoring abilities,” Bischoff said. “In the past, I wasn’t so confident on my strength and how I can shoot and score. Throughout the years, I’ve acknowledged the abilities I had and I’ve worked very hard on them, especially on driving to the basket and getting stronger because definitely the biggest things that have helped me become who I am today as a basketball player.”

Getting stronger in the weight room was key.

“I just learned more about myself that I could score in multiple ways,” Bischoff said.

The Royals finished 20-5, winning a sectional title before losing to Mt. Vernon in regional semifinals.

Gray replaced Stan Benge, who returned to coach Ben Davis after seven seasons at Roncalli. Bischoff said the transition was very smooth.

“It turned out really well,” Bischoff said. “Coach Try is a super good coach and we all love him.”

Bischoff is Roncalli’s sixth Indiana All-Star for girls basketball, joining Diane Hoereth (1986), Sarah Hurrle (1996), Jenna Hayes (1999), Bridget Perry (2013) and Lindsey Corsaro (2016).

The Girls All-Stars will play the Indiana Junior All-Stars June 9 before playing the Kentucky All-Stars on June 11 in Kentucky and June 12 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Bischoff has not made a college commitment yet

“I wanted to be patient and see the schools that are coming my way,” she said. “COVID has made me more patient with things and I’m waiting to see what happens. I like the offers I have, but I’m going to wait to see what comes along later.”

Bischoff has Division I offers from Morehead State, Eastern Illinois, Radford, Charleston Southern and IUPUI.

“I’m just looking for a team where I feel welcome and it’s a positive place and I know where it’s going to be my next home,” Bischoff said.

Bischoff’s younger sister, Savanna, was a sophomore on the team.

“She started with me this year so that was really fun,” Bischoff said. “We’re the two siblings who get along the most in our family. We don’t fight. But we do get competitive and we do get upset with each other on the court. It’s little things and we’re are fine the next play down (the court).”

Bischoff also has an older sister, Ellie, is a former Roncalli basketball player, and has twin siblings, Jack and Lilly, who are in eighth grade.

NAME: Madelyn Bischoff

YEAR: Senior

HEIGHT: 5-foot-10.

AGE: 18.

SPORT: Basketball.

POSITION: Guard

FAVORITE MUSIC: Rap music.

COLLEGE PLANS: Undecided on choice but wants to major in business.

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math.

FAVORITE MOVIE: “Soul Surfer”

FAVORITE ATHLETE: Steph Curry

PARENTS: Brian and Holly Bischoff