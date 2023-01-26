Athlete of the Month: Luke Kegerreis

By Mark Ambrogi

Luke Kegerreis’ future lies on a soccer field, not a basketball court.

But before the Roncalli High School senior heads to play soccer for Xavier University, he has one last basketball fling.

“It’s been fun to play one season with my brother Drew on varsity because we really haven’t got to play like this before,” Kegerreis said. “The record doesn’t really show it but as a team I think we are really starting to come together, and I think that will keep happening.”

Kegerreis said he always planned to play all four seasons of basketball.

“It’s not my No. 1 sport, but I enjoy playing,” Kegerreis said. “With Drew playing varsity this year, it was another reason to keep playing to play together before I left.”

Kegerreis is averaging 15.3 points while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range. Drew, a junior, is averaging 12.8 points for the Royals (5-9).

“Luke’s main strength on the court is his ability to shoot the basketball,” Roncalli first-year coach Jamin Wernke said. “Luke’s No. 1 strength overall though is his composure. If you walked into the gym in the middle of the third quarter, you would not know what the score is based on Luke’s body language. He’s the same kid during the highs as he is during the lows. I think that’s a big reason why he’s been able to hit big shots for us during his career.”

Wernke said Kegerreis’ greatest improvement has been on the defensive end.

“His length and athleticism helps us so much on the end of the floor,” Wernke said.

Kegerreis said confidence has been the key for him.

“Last season I don’t think I was as confident in my abilities,” he said. “This year being a senior and having more varsity experience has helped me go out and just play better overall.”

Kegerreis, a defender, played Indy Eleven Youth Academy’s U19 soccer team in the fall of 2022, passing up his final year to play high school soccer. Kegerreis said his Roncalli soccer teammates were supportive of the decision.

“I was at all the games because Drew still played,” he said.

Kegerreis said he knows the Indy Eleven opportunity will benefit his college career.

“All the players there are all Division I quality players,” Kegerreis said. “Some of them already have professional contract. I was in a good environment every day for training to help me get ready for Xavier next fall. Every day everyone is pushing you, so you have to be at your best.”

Kegerreis will return to play for Indiana Fire Academy and Indy Eleven this spring.

Kegerreis’ mother, Sarah (Hurrle) Kegerreis, played basketball at Butler University and Western Michigan. His father, Keith Kegerreis, played soccer at Trine University in Angola.

His mother played for Roncalli, and his father is a Center Grove High School graduate.

“So I’ve been around those sports all my life,” said Luke Kegerreis, whose sister Sammie, a Roncalli freshman, plays basketball and soccer.

THE KEGERREIS FILE

NAME: Luke Kegerreis

SCHOOL: Roncalli

CLASS: Senior

HEIGHT: 6-foot-4

AGE: 18

SPORTS: Basketball, soccer

COLLEGE PLANS: To play soccer and major in biomedical science at Xavier University. He hopes to eventually go to medical school.

HOBBIES: Anything involving sports and competition

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Biology

FAVORITE ATHLETE: Virgil van Dijk

FAVORITE TV SHOW: “The Office.”

FAVORITE MUSICIAN/BANDS: NBA YoungBoy, Drake, The Weeknd

PARENTS: Keith and Sarah Kegerreis