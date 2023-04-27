Athlete of the Month: Kylee Robinson

By Mark Ambrogi

Beech Grove High School junior center fielder Kylee Robinson has developed into the perfect leadoff hitter.

Through April 24, Robinson was hitting a team-high .600 with three doubles, three triples and 11 runs batted in for the Hornets. She had a .656 on-base percentage for the Hornets, who at 13-1 have won more games than last year’s 12-14 squad.

“She’s a very good player,” said Andrew Moore, who is serving as interim head coach since coach Kacy Farrell recently had a baby. “She’s a lefty slapper hitter. She’ll slap for power. She’ll hit for power. She’ll play the small ball game. She’s pretty multi-faceted. She puts on a lot of pressure on defenses. Her mental maturity has been huge, offensively and defensively. We don’t have any seniors, so we have six juniors that start. Kylee is a good athlete. In my opinion, she is the best outfielder in Marion County, if not she is in the top two or three. She covers a lot of ground.”

Robinson had a .339 average in 2022 and .391 mark in 2021.

Robinson said she believes she has made the most improvement in her mental part of the game.

“Trust me, I still have much more work to do,” Robinson said. “Just seeing myself in past years to now I see a lot of growth in myself.”

Moore said Robinson is a positive leader with the younger girls.

Moore’s daughter, junior pitcher Malone Moore, is one of the top pitchers in the state.

“It’s really special playing with Malone,” Robinson said. “We have played softball together since we were playing coach pitch. We have known each other for a long time, so doing this with her and being where we are now is a really good feeling.”

Through April 24, Malone had a 9-1 record with 1.18 earned run average. She is hitting .545.

“Getting pitches from her or any pitcher really get me prepared for other pitchers,” Robinson said of facing Malone in practice. “I get to see the ball from all types of directions and speeds.”

Robinson is a defensive specialist and outside hitter for the Hornets’ volleyball.

“I love both these sports dearly,” Robinson said. “My favorite between the two would have to be softball, although volleyball is up there with it.”

THE ROBINSON FILE

NAME: Kylee Robinson

SCHOOL: Beech Grove High School

CLASS: Junior

HEIGHT: 5-foot-3

AGE:18

SPORTS: Softball, volleyball

POSITION: Center field/utility in softball, defensive specialist/outside hitter in volleyball.

HOBBIES: Hanging out with family and friends

FAVORITE MOVIE: “Beauty and the Beast”

FAVORITE SHOW: “Lucifer”

FAVORITE ATHLETE: Kobe Bryant

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

FAVORITE MUSIC: Rap and rhythm and blues

PARENTS’ NAMES: Jennifer and Matthias Robinson