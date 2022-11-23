Athlete of the Month: Joe Davis

By Mark Ambrogi

Lutheran High School senior running back Joe Davis is a man of few words.

“He’s definitely a lead by example guy,” Saints football coach Dave Pasch said “He shows up and he works. He doesn’t say a whole lot to anybody. He’s a good student and a really nice kid. He’s very humble. He’s not a kid that boasts about himself and not a kid that complains when he’s not getting the ball. He embraces his role. He’s the ultimate teammate. He’s always prepared. He isn’t concerned when he isn’t getting touches and yards. That’s really the culture this group of seniors has helped build.”

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Davis has rushed for 1,769 yards on 229 carries with 28 touchdowns for the Saints (14-0), who will play Adams Central (14-0) at 11 a.m. Nov. 26 in the Class A state championship. The Saints are looking to repeat as unbeaten state champions.

“I feel more confident than I did last year,” Davis said. “I’ve increased my size and strength. My expectations were to have better stats than I did last year.”

As a junior, Davis rushed for 1,298 yards on 191 carries with 11 TDs.

“His numbers are a product of the system,” Pasch said. “If he was the feature guy in our system, he would be capable of having a 2,000 or 2,500-yard season. We’re so balanced. There are weeks he has seven or eight carries and then you go back to the game against Providence, he had 33 carries for 259 yards.”

Davis had 207 yards on 31 carries in the 28-7 victory over host North Decatur Nov. 18 in the Class A semistate.

Sophomore quarterback Jackson Willis has completed 198 of 286 passes for 3,890 yards and 51 touchdowns.

“He’s a great pass blocker,” Pasch said. “He does whatever is required of him for us to have success.”

Pasch said Davis has the ability to play at the Division III level in college.

Davis said the team has even stronger chemistry than last season.

“We are more connected through each grade,” Davis said.

Davis started playing football and wrestling at 8 years old. Davis reached the regional in wrestling last season.

THE DAVIS FILE

NAME: Joe Davis

SCHOOL: Lutheran High School

CLASS: Senior

HEIGHT: 5-foot-10

SPORTS: Football and wrestling

POSITION: Running back

COLLEGE PLANS: Wants to major in business management and play football in college

HOBBIES: Sports and music

FAVORITE SUBJECT: English

FAVORITE ATHLETE: Marshawn Lynch

FAVORITE MOVIE: “I Am Legend”

PARENTS’ NAMES: Jimmy and Roxanne Davis