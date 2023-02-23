Athlete of the Month: Carter Campbell

By Mark Ambrogi

Greenwood Community High School senior football and basketball player Carter Campbell has saved the best for last.

“This has been my best year in both sports because it is my third year in both of them, the game has really slowed down,” he said.

The 6-foot-5 Campbell was a three-year starter as a tight end for the football team and is in his third year starting on the basketball team.

“I have never really had a favorite sport, I’ve just always loved playing them both,” Campbell said. “The most improvement I made in football this season was becoming stronger in the off season to be a better blocker. In basketball, the biggest improvement I have made is my mentality and studying the game.”

Campbell was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 4A All-State team as tight end and to the All-Mid-State Conference team.

Campbell’s father, Mike Campbell, retired as the Woodmen’s head football coach after the 2002 season to concentrate on his duties as the school’s athletic director.

“Carter had tremendous growth as a leader for our football team,” Mike Campbell said. “He was flexible in his ability to play multiple positions on both offense and defense. He was a selfless player and put the team above individual stats.”

For his career, Campbell had 78 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 23 carries for 89 yards. On defense, Campbell had 14 solo tackles and 34 assisted tackles with five passes defended as an outside linebacker.

Campbell said he isn’t sure where he is going to college.

“Depending on where I go will decide if I continue to play football or not,” said Campbell, who has an offer to play football at Marian University.

Campbell is averaging around 10 points and 3 1/2 rebounds per game for the Woodmen, who play Center Grove Feb. 28 in the Class 4A sectional at Center Grove.

“The best part of my time with Greenwood Athletics is the culture that we have here,” he said. “I always have enjoyed going to practices and games and spending time with the coaches and other players.”

THE CAMPBELL FILE

NAME: Carter Campbell

SCHOOL: Greenwood Community High School

CLASS: Senior

HEIGHT: 6-foot-5

AGE: 17

SPORTS: Basketball and football

COLLEGE PLANS: Study sports management and possibly playing football

HOBBIES: Watching sports and hanging out with friends

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

FAVORITE ATHLETE: Joe Burrow

FAVORITE MOVIE: “Remember the Titans”

FAVORITE VACATION: Anywhere in Florida

PARENTS: Mike and Andi Campbell