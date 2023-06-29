Athlete of the Month: Andrew Mayer

By Mark Ambrogi

Roncalli High School boys volleyball player Andrew Mayer was willing to make a sacrifice that his team needed.

Royals coach Nick Jennings needed Mayer to switch from his position as libero, a back row defensive specialist, to a right-side hitter this spring. Mayer has always played libero before his senior year.

Jennings needed Mayer to make the switch because the team needed his height up front as the 6-foot-2 Mayer had grown a few inches since his junior year.

“If you want one kid to do everything on the court, he’s your guy,” said Jennings, who was in his first year as head coach after being a Roncalli assistant for two seasons.

It was successful as the Royals captured their second consecutive Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state championship by beating Fishers in four games in the championship May 27 at Lafayette Jefferson. Mayer, who will play for Purdue Fort Wayne next season, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Mayer said making the transition from libero to right-side hitter was physically difficult.

“Playing front row along with back row is much harder on the body,” Mayer said. “The constant jumping and transitioning caused me to have tendonitis in my knee but that wasn’t going to stop me. Mentally, learning the new footwork and different timing was challenging but I got it down after a couple of weeks. Emotionally, I was so excited. Because I had always been a libero, the only way I could score points was from the service line. I could only keep plays alive. Playing right side finally gave me the chance to score points for my team which is what I had wanted to do for many seasons. Overall, the transition was pretty smooth because I was so familiar with the game. Just a few tweaks and pain tolerance was all it took.”

Jennings said Mayer emerged as a leader vocally and through his play.

“He was captain and probably the most important player on our team this year,” Jennings said. “He was an excellent libero (last year) and was the best passer in the state. He probably was this year, too, but took on a hitting role as well as passing.”

Mayer said he has made the biggest improvement in his role as a leader.

“When I first got put on varsity sophomore year, I was very quiet and shy,” Mayer said. “I was afraid to mess up in front of the upperclassman which affected my play greatly. Junior year, I stepped into a starting position. Playing with that team increased my confidence greatly from the prior year. I used my experience of playing club (volleyball) to start holding myself and my teammates accountable. This year we had nine seniors, and any one of us could’ve stepped in that role. As we started the season, I quickly learned that my role was to help encourage and lead this team. I was told that the team goes how I go which really gave me the courage to finally be a great leader and lead my team to a second consecutive state championship.”

Mayer said back-to-back state titles was one of the best feelings he has experienced.

“This year’s win meant more than the one last year because we were seniors obviously, but we also focused and worked so hard throughout the whole season,” Mayer said. “From losing two of our first four (matches) to losing only three the rest of the season and becoming state champions was so rewarding. The keys to our success were serve and pass along with being aggressive. All season long, our coach told us the only team that can beat us is ourselves.”

Mayer led the Royals in service aces and was second on the team in kills, digs and hitting percentage.

Mayer said he chose Purdue Fort Wayne because the coaches and players were so welcoming on his visit.

“They were the ones that made my visit the best one,” he said. “Also, my role on the team will allow me to have an immediate impact on the court (this season).”

THE MAYER FILE

NAME: Andrew Mayer

AGE: 18

HEIGHT: 6-foot-2

SCHOOL: Roncalli High School

CLASS: 2023 graduate

HOBBIES: Golf, wakeboarding, wake surfing, working out and running

COLLEGE PLANS: studying biology and playing volleyball at Purdue Fort Wayne

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

FAVORITE MUSICIAN: Lauren Daigle

FAVORITE ATHLETES: Patrick Mahomes, Victor Oladipo, Rory Mcllroy

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: “Stranger Things,” “The 100”

FAVORITE MOVIE: “The Flash”

FAVORITE VACATION SPOTS: Florida, the mountains, Caribbean cruise

PARENTS’ NAMES: Steve and Lisa Mayer