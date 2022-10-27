Athlete of the Month: Andrew Baugh

By Mark Ambrogi

In Roncalli High School football coach Eric Quintana’s view, senior safety Andrew Baugh serves as another coach on the field.

“Andrew is a great leader for our team,” Quintana said. “He was voted captain by his peers and is an overall leader. He is our vocal leader as well as leader by example. He is the first to do anything to benefit the team.”

Heading into the Oct. 28 second-round sectional game with Attucks, Baugh leads the Class 4A No. Royals (9-1) with 75 total tackles, including 27 solos and four tackles for loss. Baugh also has three interceptions.

“He studies game film to be able to put himself in positions to make plays,” Quintana said. “He is extremely smart, and it translates onto the field.”

Baugh is quick to share credit for his success.

“I have had lots of success as the leading tackler, however, the guys in front of me are the ones truly responsible for those tackles,” he said. “My defensive line and linebackers do a tremendous job taking on blockers so that I can run free. Guys like Luke Swartz, Nolan Tunny, and Joey Uberta make it really easy on me.”

Baugh had 70 tackles with 18 solos along with five interceptions in 2021.

In addition to playing safety, Baugh has returned 17 punts for an 8.4 average.

Baugh said he has made the most improvement when it comes to his coverage skills.

“I have always been able to tackle, but I never really played in the secondary growing up,” Baugh said. “Over the last few years, (defensive coordinator Brian) Lauck has really helped me become immensely better in coverage.”

Baugh, a two-year starter for the baseball team, enjoys both sports equally.

“Depending on the season, I focus on one sport more than the other,” he said. “During football season, I still go and hit in the cages and throw around to keep my skills for both sports. The main thing about both is I get to compete. I love competition, whether that be a simple card game or on the baseball/football field, competition is something that drives me.”

Baugh hit .262 with three doubles, 13 runs batted in last season. He struck out 26 batters in 20 innings with a 2.75 earned run average.

“I would love to play college football or baseball,” Baugh said. “I have even thought about trying to play both in college because of my love for both of them. I realize it would be a lot of work, but I have thought about it. I also want to make sure I attend a school with great (academics) and a place for me to practice my faith.”

Baugh plan to major in biochemistry with a goal of attending medical school.

“My brother is studying to be an orthopedic surgeon in the future which has inspired me to do the same,” Baugh said. “Orthopedics gives me a chance to enter the medical field, but also continue my passion for sports by helping athletes recover from various injuries. I have not chosen a college yet and am still narrowing down my options.”

Baugh keeps busy off the field and diamond as well.

“I also work at the Officer David S. Moore Food Pantry which brings me joy giving back to the community,” he said. “David Moore was an officer shot on duty who actually played football at Roncalli, so I feel like I can relate to him and want to do work in honor of him after his passing.” Moore, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. officer, was killed in 2011.

THE BAUGH FILE

NAME: Andrew Baugh

SCHOOL: Roncalli High School

CLASS: Senior

HEIGHT: 6-foot

AGE: 18

SPORTS: Football and baseball

POSITION: Safety in football

HOBBIES: Hanging out with my friends, watching college and professional athletics, spending time with my family

FAVORITE ATHLETES: Football: Jonathan Taylor. Baseball: Ronald Acuna Jr.

FAVORITE MOVIES: Any of “The Avengers” movies, “The Waterboy,” “Grown Ups.”

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Math and science

PARENTS’ NAMES: Monica and Eric Baugh