By Bradley Lane

Vincent Van Gogh is one of, if not the, most famous visual artists of all time. He single-handedly shaped a century of paintings while he was working yet was nearly completely unrecognized while he was alive. It is this tragic irony that director Julian Schnabel aims to deliver in his crushing portrait of a struggling and isolated artist trying his best to make sense of a world not yet ready for his unique vision. Willem Dafoe interprets Van Gogh as equally wonderstruck by the world’s beauty and confused by the people that inhabit it. Defoe portrays Van Gogh as a reserved and deeply lonely man simply seeking a genuine connection. As the film unfolds it becomes clear that Van Gogh is incapable of maintaining relationships with those around him and uses his art as an escape from a world that seemingly does not want him in it.

The film subverts the usual biopic beats to focus solely on moments that develop his character’s motivations, psychology and perspective. Time in the film moves quickly, moving between months and years seamlessly, broken up only by a brief cut to black and a thematic selection of Van Gogh’s real-life letters to his brother Theo. These scenes work to develop how Van Gogh saw the world, and how that vision led to the irreplaceable style represented in his work.

At Eternity’s Gate was created with an interesting perspective as director Julian Schnabel is himself, a painter. Naturally then, he places immense detail on the techniques used to create Van Gogh’s work, often focusing the camera on his fast and passionate brush strokes. However, it is the use of visual story telling that immerses the audience into the eyes of Vincent Van Gogh. Throughout the film Schnabel intentionally blurs parts of the image on screen, in a point-of-view shot, to imitate Van Gogh’s painting style, as well as illustrate his one-of-a-kind viewpoint. Going further still, At Eternity’s Gate uses sound in astoundingly clever and experimental ways in pivotal moments to simulate Van Gogh’s anxieties, hopes and fears.

These techniques are all used to exceptional effect, but do not work without a strong lead to communicate the subject’s emotions. Dafoe puts forth a performance that rivals his career bests in films like, The Last Temptation of Christ, Platoon and Antichrist. Frequent closeups of Van Gogh give Dafoe a lot of room to express but put a tremendous pressure on him to communicate non-verbally. Dafoe brings so much complexity and believability to his role, he becomes Van Gogh. It is clear a lot of work went into developing his mannerisms, demeanor and pronunciation to mirror how the film envisions Van Gogh to awe-inspiring effect.

This is the definitive cinematic interpretation of Van Gogh, and one of the year’s best films. 4.5 out of 5.