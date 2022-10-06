By Nicole Davis

Astral at Franklin celebrated the grand opening of its senior living community at 1375 Nicole Dr., Franklin, Ind., with a ribbon cutting and celebration on Sept. 29.

Members of the Johnson County area were invited to attend and learn more about the resources of this brand-new facility, take a tour, and make reservations to move into this community. Executive Director Anjela Sullivan said even prior to the grand opening celebration, community members started stopping by to check out the facility.

“It’s been very positive,” she said. “There’s a lot of people that drive by 31 that have seen this constructed from the ground up. They’re stopping in to see what we are about and the services we provide. We have a lot of interest in people looking for senior care.”

Astral at Franklin, owned by the Sterling Group and managed by Franciscan Advisory Services (FAS), offers three types of living facilities: Independent Living (with 51 available units), Assisted Living (with 39 units) and Memory Care (with 28 units). This senior community serves Johnson County and its surrounding counties.

Sullivan said that the apartments are more luxury apartments that range in size from studios to two bedroom, two-bath apartments with full kitchens. Safety precautions are present throughout, such as residents have pendants that notify staff should they have an emergency, or motion sensors above the master bedroom that notify staff to check on the resident if there hasn’t been motion in the room in a certain period of time. Astral at Franklin also offers amenities such as self and wellbeing programs.

“I have been in senior living for 26 years,” Sullivan said. “As soon as I saw the model apartments, that was a big seller for me. The size of the apartments is senior friendly. They have larger bathrooms for any mobility issues – if they use any type of walker, cane or scooter they have plenty of room in the bathrooms to maneuver. Not many facilities offer that in terms of spaciousness. I thought that this is an exciting opportunity, something that was desperately needed in the local area.”

For more information, call (463) 200-7990 or visit astralatfranklin.com.