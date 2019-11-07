Assisted Living Locators launches franchise on Southside

Assisted Living Locators has announced the launch of its franchise in south Indianapolis. Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care offering hands-on guidance in locating quality assisted living options throughout Marion, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson and Hendricks counties. The new franchise owner is Senior Living Advisor Lisa Kurrus.

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost service for seniors and their families, providing expert advice on short- and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living, memory care and retirement apartments. The company generates revenue from the referral fees paid by the providers in their extensive network.

According to the Administration on Aging, the population of adults 65 and older is experiencing the biggest increase in history. Between 2010 and 2050, the number of seniors is expected to more than double.

“As a result of the growing senior population, many different options for care and housing are available, including in-home companion care, 55+ communities, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care and nursing homes,” said Lisa Kurrus, Assisted Living Locators franchise owner. “We are also an excellent resource for short-term respite care, emergency discharges, out-of-town relocations and coordinating non-emergency transportation. Seniors and their families need a trusted advisor to help them navigate what can be an overwhelming amount of information. Assisted Living Locators offers a complete assessment of a senior’s needs and recommends a plan that provides the full continuum of care.”

“My goal is to come alongside families and seniors to provide free, personalized assistance in locating assisted living, memory care options or in-home care to best fit the needs of the senior,” said Kurrus. “And because I’m local, I look at a wide range of options for seniors that just can’t be matched by online resource databases. I tour and rank all the facilities I recommend, and make sure all our partners in the senior care market are fully committed to providing the best care possible.”

“I’m passionate about helping others and excited about assisting families to identify the best senior care for their loved ones,” she added.

For more information about Assisted Living Locators’ no cost community service for seniors and their families, call Lisa Kurrus at (317) 539-3922 or visit assistedlivinglocators.com/south-indianapolis.