Aspire hires new investor development director

David Maurer is the newest member of Aspire’s growing investor relations team, which works on behalf of entrepreneurs, small businesses, and large corporations.

“David’s ability to focus on building valuable and supportive relationships will be huge in helping Aspire grow and deliver quality benefits to our investors,” said Angela Vandersteen, Aspire’s Vice President of Investor Development and Relations in a press release. “He is well respected in our community. I anticipate our investors becoming even more engaged with Aspire, and one another, because of the deep connections David is able to develop with people.”

Maurer graduated from Franklin College with a degree in business and went on to launch a successful career in the health and life insurance industry. He later worked as a fundraising professional for Franklin College and has served on a variety of not-for-profit boards, consulted for many organizations in Central Indiana, and has been appointed to several political positions here in Johnson County. He enjoys travel, photography, and aviation (possessing both VFR and IFR ratings) and lives in Bargersville with his wife, Jennifer.

“I’m honored and excited to be a part of such a great organization, such as Aspire,” Maurer said in a press release. “I am looking forward to the future, not only to see the business community expand and have impact, but to also experience human flourishing, here in Johnson County and southern Indianapolis.”