Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance moves to new Greenwood location

By Nancy Price

Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance has a new place to call home.

The new office at 1499 Windhorst Way, Ste. 160, Greenwood, IN 46143, is housed in a grey two-story office building in the South Park business center near exit 99 and I-65. The location includes a training room, small conference room, café and private coaching office. In addition, the meeting space is equipped with digital and audio technology for both in-person and virtual attendees, according to Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance President and CEO Christian Maslowski.

“Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance was formed at the beginning of this year to create a stronger, more strategically aligned engine to drive economic growth and business success in Johnson County and southern Indy,” he said. “We needed a new space to accommodate our staff talent and resources. And, in spite of the pandemic, we believe in-person meeting space will remain a long-term need, especially as more companies reduce the size of their own offices. The new space is designed to safety accommodate companies needing a professional space to meet.”

“The new office maximizes returns for member investors because they have complimentary access to these spaces during regular business hours,” Maslowski continued. “Companies can host their training sessions, workshops, interviews, team meetings, strategic planning sessions and more.”

Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance will be open from Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make a reservation, call (317) 537-0037 or email info@AspireJohnsonCounty.com.

“We welcome companies to visit the office during business hours to explore the space and meet the team,” Maslowski said.

For more information, go to aspirejohnsoncounty.com.