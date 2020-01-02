Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance announces recent updates

Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance has launched on Jan. 1, 2020. The JCDC and chamber teams have been fast at work on a variety of activities, and we want you to be the first to be informed of important updates. Some recent developments include: * We have been working on a website for the new organization. It will launch the first full week of January. Once the new website is launched, the current JCDC and chamber websites will redirect visitors to the new Aspire website. That URL will be: AspireJohnsonCounty.com. We will share more information on this process in January. * The existing Aspire Johnson County social media pages will be re-branded in early January for the new organization’s social media accounts. Please feel free to follow these pages now! * All January Aspire events and team meetings can now be viewed on our Chamber website calendar. Online registration is available for select events. We plan to release the full 2020 Aspire calendar in January. * If you are interested in volunteering, please contact us! You can play a part in advancing business or community development on one of the following teams: Ambassador, Community Engagement, Growth + Planning and Talent Attraction + Retention. * Finally, if you have not yet heard, I want to let you know Dana Monson has decided to relinquish her role as VP of economic development with Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance effective Jan. 1, 2020. This is sad news for us all. Instead of me providing you with information, I thought it best for Dana to provide details in her own words. Dana’s contributions to Johnson County are innumerable, and her leadership has been instrumental to both the success of JCDC and the creation of Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance. While we are certainly sad to see Dana go, we respect her decision and look forward to working with her on county initiatives in the future. * Our search for the VP of economic development role and a few other newly created positions for Aspire can be found at GreenwoodChamber.com. We will continue to keep you informed and will share more key updates in early January. As always, we want to thank our members and investors for their commitment to our organization!