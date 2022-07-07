Aspire earns award for community marketing campaign

Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance earned a 2022 Excellence in Innovation Award from the Indiana Chamber Executives Association (ICEA) for its “Slanting the Playing Field in Your Direction” community marketing campaign. ICEA is Indiana’s leading organization for professional development of chamber of commerce staff. The award was presented at the association’s June 23 statewide gathering.

The marketing campaign launched with the College Football National Championship, held in Indianapolis on Jan. 10, and ran in earnest through March. The campaign’s objectives were to target high value demographics to promote Johnson County as an ideal place for business and residential location and generate local business community pride and excitement.

Aspire placed a full-page ad in the official championship game program (page 121). The attendee demographics aligned well with its high-value business decision makers and workforce talent. Moreover, the program distribution included pre-game release on the campuses and cities of the participating teams. No Indiana team was likely bound for the championship game, meaning Aspire’s business attraction message would be in front of new audiences. Aspire collaborated with Hirons to design the ad.

Aspire then applied the creative to develop a print and digital marketing campaign to promote the community to company site selectors and market Aspire to prospective member investors.

“Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance was formed to drive economic development and business success at the next level,” stated Aspire president + CEO Christian Maslowski. “We are honored to have been recognized by our industry for performing at an exemplary level to meet our stakeholder needs.”

“Every business and community aspires to achieve success, but each defines it differently. With our inclusive resources and support, we provide members, investors, community partners – and all those looking for a welcoming community in which to start or expand their business – a chance to succeed.”

ICEA began recognizing excellence in 2002 to highlight the work chambers do for their communities. The organization works with nearly 100 chambers of commerce throughout the state representing well over 45,000 businesses. Award nominations must target a new initiative for the organization. Finalists are reviewed by a panel of professional peers leading chambers outside of Indiana. More at ICEAonline.com.