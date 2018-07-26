Artificial sweeteners: pink, blue and yellow deception

By Wendell Fowler

Questionable, yet widely consumed for decades, artificial sweeteners are a creation of man for people who cannot eat sugar or wish to reduce sugary foods. Artificial sweeteners are in a dizzying array of things like frou-frou coffee, baked goods, toothpaste, mouthwash, gum and nicotine gum, yogurt, children’s chewable vitamins, and on and on.

Lulled to sleep by a 100-year fairy tale, you’ve been obediently sleepwalking; comfortable in a stupor of blind obedience to a food system that doesn’t have your best interest at heart. Your birthright of health is under attack by unholy compounds not meant to enter your holy temple.

Sigh… choosing man over God seems to be today’s egoic mantra considering Mother Gaia has provided virtually everything humankind needs to live abundantly. We are a peculiar species with an unquenchable ego that deliberately chooses man’s creations over God’s. Ignoring everything divine mother nature generously provided from the garden to sustain health, repair and rebuild our temples.

You needn’t look further than the Earth’s garden for raw honey, maple or brown rice syrup, date and coconut sugars, xylitol, stevia, organic agave, fruit concentrates and yacon syrup.

Sweet’n Low, aka, saccharin, the Latin word for sugar, was accidently discovered in 1897 by a John’s Hopkins researcher seeking new uses for coal tar derivatives. Coal tar is a byproduct of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon and coal gas.

Splenda, which has a chlorinated base like DDT, was discovered in 1976 when a British scientist misheard instruction about testing a substance. Instead, he tasted it, realizing it was highly sweet. Fast forward: Case Western Reserve University of Medicine reports Splenda promotes “bad” bacteria and intestinal inflammation in human patients. Their study found over a short period, Splenda worsened gut inflammation with mice with Crohn’s-like symptoms. At high temperatures, sucralose may break down and generate harmful, cancerous substances.

According to the online patent, aspartame/NutraSweet is created from GMO E. coli bacteria. Yeppers, bugs are cultivated and fed so they’ll poop proteins that contain the amino acid used to make aspartame. Really? Your NutraSweet can cause headaches, memory loss, seizures, induce brain tumors, vision loss, coma and cancer and interact with all antidepressants, L-DOPA, coumadin, hormones, insulin, cardiac meds and worsens symptoms of fibromyalgia, MS, Lupus, ADD, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, chronic fatigue and depression. Fooled again. Not much love here.

Chef Wendell is a lecturer and food journalist. Contact him at chefwendellfowler@gmail.com.