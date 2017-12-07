Arthritis-Apple cider Vinegar

After presenting my Eat Right Now program to a vibrant senior living community, I walked outside and observed two sweet ladies walking together, each carrying large bottles of Bragg’s Apple Cider. “May I help?” They politely declined, stating if not for the amber liquid, they’d be wracked with arthritis, unable to tend their garden. Both were 90 and claimed drinking this particular brand of ‘living’ vinegar was miraculous.

Hippocrates, the father of medicine, considered raw vinegar a powerful elixir and used the “mother” to fight common germs. For thousands of years, apple cider vinegar (ACV) has been commonly recognized as the most effective natural remedy for arthritis that can cause chronic inflammation, pain, and stiffness in the fingers, hands, knees, elbows, hips, jaw, and all joints in the temple. It cannot be cured, but you can get sweet relief.

21 Century America is malnourished and acidic: ripe for a host of diseases. Mineral deficiencies exacerbate joint pain. ACV contains the calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus your temple needs to dull that pain. Plus, magnesium helps bones absorb calcium, which is essential to bone strength.

Acidity is also linked to cancer. The book, “Alkalize or die,” supports ACV to have an alkalizing effect on your blood and urine. Even though ACV is acidic, its structure changes to alkaline through the digestive processes. disease thrives in an acidic environment, therefore eating a diet high in alkaline foods is important. Acidic foods like ACV, lemon juice, baking soda and raw honey are surprisingly alkaline forming. Refined sugar, processed carbs, dairy and meat create an acidic environment in our temples.

Still considered whacko hokum by many conventional doctors, Naturopaths regard your blood’s pH level an important measure of health. Research confirms the use of urine pH as an indicator of the dietary acid-alkaline load. If your level is too acidic, and your arthritis is screaming, diet modifications are in order. pH strips can be purchased at the pharmacy. You are an amazing miracle. Express gratitude by activating your inner healer.

Alkalizing Apple Cider Vinegar beverage: