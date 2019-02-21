Archdiocese of Indianapolis priest suspended from ministry after sexual abuse allegation

By Nancy Price

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis has suspended priest David J. Marcotte, who has served as a chaplain at both Roncalli High School and the University of Indianapolis, from all public ministry duties after receiving a report of alleged sexual abuse involving a minor in 2016.

“The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is committed to protecting children and vulnerable adults from sexual abuse and misconduct … Let us hold all victims of sexual abuse and misconduct and their families in prayer,” archdiocese officials said in a prepared statement.

Officials said they received the report of sexual abuse on Feb. 6. Marcotte was suspended Feb. 12. The allegation came from archdiocese’s victim assistance coordinator. Archdiocese officials said they immediately made a report to civil authorities while notifying the allegation to the chair of the Archdiocesan Review Board. The archdiocese said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

Marcotte was ordained June 7, 2014. According to his biography on the archdiocese website, he was serving was an administrator at St. Martin of Tours Parish in Martinsville at the time of the alleged abuse.

Marcotte’s recent duties included providing sacramental assistance for Saints Francis and Clare of Assisi Parish in Greenwood as well as conducting mass on the campus of the University of Indianapolis.

“Father David J. Marcotte was assigned by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis to the campus as an ecumenical minister to conduct Catholic Mass, most recently in Spring 2018. At no time has he ever been employed by the University,” Jeanette DeDiemar, the university’s chief marketing and communications officer, said in a statement.

Past posts for Marcotte included serving as an associate pastor for Saints Francis and Clare of Assisi Parish in Greenwood and as a Catholic chaplain for the University of Indianapolis in 2014. In 2015, he was an associate pastor for the St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg.

“ If you are a victim of sexual abuse or misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the church, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim, please contact civil authorities and the Archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator Carla Hill at (317) 236-1548 or (800) 382-9836, ext. 1548 or email her at carlahill@archindy.org ,” the archdiocese said in its statement.

“Confidential reports can also be made online at archdioceseofindianapolis.ethicspoint.com or by calling (888) 393-6810.”