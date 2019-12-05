APLR accepting applications for resident artists

Are you an artist who wants to engage and help shape a community? Located on a block in both the Garfield Park and Bean Creek neighborhoods on the near Southside of Indianapolis, the Artist and Public Life Residency (APLR) program is an innovative and experimental approach to supporting artists who use their talents and skills to help drive positive change in the community.

For this program, we view the label of artists to include creatives, makers and designers. Fields include – and are not limited to – architecture, culinary art, curation, visual art, public art, furniture, fashion, craft, design, film and video, creative writing and journalism, performing arts, music, theater, placemaking, socially engaged art, etc.

The APLR – taking applications for resident artists now through Dec. 23 – is a long-term, affordable and community-invested artist home ownership program as part of a community land trust approach.

Applicants will be notified if they moved on as semi-finalists by Jan. 6, 2000. Finalists will be selected by mid-January.

Public information sessions will be at Tube Factory artspace Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.

In partnership with Riley Area Development and supported by Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP), the APLR’s goal is to provide artists enjoyable and equitable home ownership while they work – in part – to collaborate with other neighbors and boost the culture, creativity, diversity, livability, safety, health and economy of the local and greater community. This is a reboot of the program launched two years ago before pausing to work out various aspects of the program and partnership.

Through a community-inclusive selection process, artists of all disciplines can apply to be matched with one of five affordable homes and down payment assistance.

Ultimately, we will be teaming up with resident artists who see their work with the public – and their work for the benefit of the community – as at the core of their practice and production as artists. We are looking for artists who want to make a difference, as artists and neighborhood leaders, and see this work in support of the community as truly part of their art.

The APLR program works as sort of an exchange, with artists who qualify for the program both financially and in terms of their practice as artists co-owning the homes with the partnership – that way only paying a portion of the cost. As in community land trusts, the artist homeowner will purchase a 49 percent ownership interest in the home, costing between $45,000 and $60,000. The artist home buyer must meet income qualifications. Qualified artist buyers are required to make less than 80 percent of the average Marion County income, or less than $43,250 per year for single member household. As part of the exchange – which also includes down payment assistance – the artist residents commit to working for six years in support of the community as part of their practice as artists.

If the artist should move out in the future, the partnership will buy their 49 percent share of the house and put it back in the program at the same cost level, ensuring that affordable home ownership sustains. This way, increased property values that might be caused – at least in part – by art-focused community development boosting demand in the neighborhood won’t price out artists on this block currently transforming from mostly vacant to vibrant. The program works as land trust for artist housing. The idea is to keep the houses outside of market forces and maintain an affordable place for artists to be able to be homeowners and leaders living in and supporting the community.

The houses in this program were previously vacant, some for a long time, and no existing residents were displaced. These efforts for APLR are happening in partnership with current residents as a way to work together to further strengthen the neighborhood and keep affordable housing for artists in place. Our partner, South Indianapolis Quality of Life Plan and others are also working on strategies for affordable housing in general in the area. And we are all teaming up on efforts to avoid the displacement of existing residents.

Throughout this process, we’ve researched other initiatives around the country as well as teamed up with expert volunteer teams – like Ursula David’s Indy Mod Homes and Axis Architecture – to develop this program and renovate five formerly boarded-up houses. Indy Mod and Axis adopted one house to transform as a lovely home for artists. These five homes will soon serve as a catalyst for positive activity on a short block that dead ends into an interstate highway that has caused challenges for the neighborhood now anticipating a boost from IndyGo’s Red Line bus rapid transit, opening this summer.

We focus on artists in the APLR program because Big Car Collaborative is an arts organization working in partnership with a nonprofit community development corporation to support the neighborhood where we are based and, with multiple staff members, where we live.

This project is linked to larger efforts on the block funded by a $3 million grant by Lilly Endowment announced in December of 2018. Learn more about that at bigcar.org/lillygrant. Also, this program and process comes – in part – from the research and organizational efforts by Indianapolis-based artist and planner Danicia Monet.

For more information or to apply, go to surveymonkey.com/r/PHZ6YFV.