Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach

Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program.

Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and I couldn’t be more excited to do my part in continuing the tradition of academic and athletic excellence by leading and building the Royal baseball program. My family and I are absolutely thrilled to be part of the Roncalli family.”

A Valparaiso University grad, Coach Antone spent last season as the head coach at Columbus North. Prior to that, he won a 2A state championship as the head coach at Boone Grove in 2018 and was honored as both the IHSBCA and NWI Times & Post Tribune Baseball Coach of the Year. In addition, over the course of his 12-year coaching career he has served as an assistant at Andrean, Chesterton and Westfield.

Principal Kevin Banich (R’09) said of the hire, “We are thrilled to have Coach Antone as the head of our baseball program. He has the experience and knowledge to lead our championship caliber program as well as the faith and mission to lead our young men.”

Athletic Director David Lauck (R’94) added, “We are excited to have Coach Antone lead our baseball program. He has a diverse teaching background and has coached at some of finest baseball programs in the state. This experience will allow our baseball program to continue as one of the top programs in Indiana.”

The baseball program will begin next season under their new leadership in late March 2023.