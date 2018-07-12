By Adam Staten

As the summer season continues along, some of the biggest films of the year have already hit theaters. The bland and boring Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continues to rake in the dough and Incredibles 2 also remains near the top of the box office. However, let’s not kid ourselves; Marvel films dominate every time they hit theaters. The film could be the worst piece of garbage to ever grace the big screen but slap the Marvel logo on it and it’s guaranteed to gross several hundred million. Knowing this, Marvel continues to churn out the films at an impressive rate. Their latest is a sequel to a surprise hit featuring a lesser-known character.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is, of course, the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man about the intelligent but troubled ex-con, Scott Lang, who essentially by happenstance becomes Ant-Man. As we encounter our lovable and sarcastic hero with a special connection to ants, he’s unable to leave his residence due to continued legal trouble. His relationship with Hank and Hope are also a bit strained, to say the least. However, despite their differences and present dislike of one another, Scott, Hank and Hope are all working together soon enough, just like one big happy, dysfunctional family.

During his house arrest, Scott begins having weird, almost out-of-body experiences where he’s encountering Hope’s long-lost mother. Little does he know that Hank and Hope have been working feverishly to bring her back from another realm. Scott’s premonitions may just be the key to their success. However, things get rather complicated when an otherworldly being with a bit of a temper and strong right hook shows up unannounced. Add to the mix the FBI and a crooked, shady businessman and it’s a proverbial party where things get even messier.

A big reason for 2015’s Ant-Man success was because it made sparing references to other Marvel films and instead relied on the wit and charm of its star, Paul Rudd. It did its own thing; the plot was unique, unlike the other films in the Marvel Universe. However, that’s not case in the sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp goes out of its way to make sure you know it’s a Marvel flick, specifically referencing an instance involving another major Marvel character over and over. The plot is also tired, very Marvel-esque and extremely busy with too much happening.

However, despite its flaws, there are still things to like about Ant-Man and the Wasp. It’s still fairly funny with a likable, talented cast, even if it’s too long.

Ant-Man and the Wasp isn’t Marvel’s best effort but it’s sure to be a box office smash. 2.5 out of 5.