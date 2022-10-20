Annual Pet Lover’s Contest

We know from previous Pet Lover’s Contests that the Southside loves its furry friends. This year was no different, as photographs of pets were submitted from across the Southside. We were looking for their personalities to shine through their images – and our staff all took a vote to pick the top three. In third place is Toby, of Perry Township. In second place is Pierre, of Perry Township. Finally, in first place is Harlie, a 10-month- old canine of Perry Township – the winner of the photo contest! The Southside Times would like to thank its readers for their submissions.

First place

Second place

Third place

For names and photos of all pets that participated this year go to pages 6-9 at:

https://ss-times.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/SSTimes_10.20.22_WEB.pdf