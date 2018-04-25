Last week I was sick, spending two days home from work reading in bed. To make matters worse, we’d put our dog, Norm, to sleep two days before. Both days I heard a distinct grunt/snort from the end of the bed; Norm used to make that sound when he was sleeping. I held my breath and waited; the sound came again. I put down my book and crawled to the end of the bed. Nothing was there. I smiled. Instead of being frightened, I was somewhat comforted.

The spiritual realm has reported animal ghosts for ages. Countless stories and experiences tell of these remaining behind: odors of a particular pet, dark shadows prowling, familiar sounds, a cold sensation on a hand, something curling about your ankles or jumping on a couch or bed, doors opening, objects knocked off counters or apparitions of the departed pet. The sights and sounds aren’t limited to dogs and cats. Numerous reports from the Gettysburg Battlefield report ghostly specters of horses, for example. Even the White House has tales of spirit pets.

Do animals have souls?

Souls would seem a prerequisite for pets remaining after death. I’m no expert, but I have my own feelings. A soul is our spiritual center, our connection with God. Animals possess the same emotions — anxiety, joy, happiness, anger, even regret and shame — as humans. They also have the gift of love and devotion. How could they not have souls? And what heaven doesn’t allow dogs and cats?

Love and loss are recurring themes in hauntings … not wanting to leave family members behind. Why should it be any different for our pets? They hold a special place in our hearts, as we do theirs.

I would wish pets could pass naturally, on their own terms. Sometimes the more loving option is euthanasia. With our dog, Norm, that was our choice. We stayed with him as he took his last breath 10 seconds after pentobarbital sodium was injected. He was cremated, and we brought him home.

Losing a pet

Sasha Brown-Worsham writes, “Losing a pet is one of the saddest experiences a person can have. They’re beloved companions and members of the family, but their lives are tragically short and we lose many of them during our lifetime.”

Norm loved his people. He enjoyed long walks in the neighborhood, where he marked his territory every 100 feet. He also liked barking (his tail wagging) at people walking on his sidewalk outside our back fence, watching TV with his people and always in the way of the reclining couch, the ring of the doorbell and long swims in cool water.

There’s a big hole now, a void. Our routines have changed. And I’m waiting. Waiting to hear toenails click on the ceramic tile and dog tags jingling and heavy thuds as Norm ascends the stairs to our bedroom. In the last weeks of his life, he wasn’t able to do this. Perhaps now he can.

I will leave the door cracked open for you, old friend!