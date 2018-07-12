Anderson selected as director at Franciscan

Carrie E. Anderson, MD, has been appointed director of the Franciscan Health Family Medicine Residency Program. She succeeds Richard Feldman, MD., who served in that position since 1981. In her new role, she will oversee all operations of the hospital’s residency program. The residency program lasts 36 months and launches new doctors’ careers in family medicine. They will practice out of the Franciscan Health Family Medicine Center in Indianapolis, and they will see a variety of patients across all age groups and income levels.

Dr. Anderson most previously served as associate director of the program, where she provided guidance to residents in various areas of family medicine for adults and pediatrics, obstetrics and office-based procedures. She also directed research activities, program evaluation, and clinical competencies.

Throughout her career at Franciscan Health, she has held numerous clinical leadership clinical and administrative positions. Dr. Anderson is board-certified in family medicine and a Fellow of the American Board of Family Medicine.

An Indianapolis resident, Dr. Anderson received an undergraduate degree in biology from Indiana University, where she later earned her medical degree and amassed scholastic honors. She completed her family medicine residency training at Franciscan Health and Teaching and Learning fellowship at the University of Southern California. She also completed a fellowship at the National Institute for Program Director Development.

Widely published in medical journals, she is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Indiana Academy of Family Physicians, American Medical Association, Indiana State Medical Association, Indianapolis Medical Society, Society of Teachers of Family Medicine, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery and American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (education affiliate).

Dr. Anderson is an active volunteer in the Indianapolis community. She has provided medical services at the Gennesaret Free Clinic, Central Indiana Life Centers and offered sports physicals to local student athletes.

Nearly 250 family medicine doctors have completed their residencies at Franciscan Health since the program began 44 years ago. Many of the residents choose to stay in Indiana after the program to establish practices.