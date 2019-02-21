An opportunity for young people in Perry Township

By Lt. Don Bender, Southport Police Department

The Aaron Allan Public Servant Youth Leadership Academy is a collaboration between The Father’s House church, the Central Indiana Police Foundation, the Southeast District Council and the Southport Police Department. The academy will be held from June 3-7, 2019, at the Southport Police Department Headquarters, located at 137 Worman St. in Southport. Classes will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. All study materials, as well as lunch each day, will be provided for free.

The academy is directed toward young people 15-18 years of age, giving instruction in leadership development, ethical decision making and mentorship, with the focus on working with other people to achieve success. Additional classes scheduled are working with social media, character and how it can lead to success, teen stress and how to alleviate it, among others.

There are only four requirements for the academy:

A dedicated work ethic. Good grades in school (recent graduates are also welcome). A desire to live life as a leader among their peers. Transportation to and from the academy.

Individuals interested in applying for the Aaron Allan Public Servant Youth Leadership Academy or who need further information should contact: Lieutenant Donald A. Bender at dbender@southportpolice.org.