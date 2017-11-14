American Senior Communities Honors Employees for Excellence and Dedication

Lynne Mayes, an Activity Assistant at Beech Grove Meadows, received the Quest for Excellence Award given by American Senior Communities, which operates senior nursing centers statewide.

Honorees are individuals who have consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, dedication to his or her job, a positive attitude, and a “whatever it takes” passion for customer service.

Indiana’s largest senior health care provider, American Senior Communities, honors key employees each year. This year, winners from every location across the state received this coveted award.

“ASC’s Quest for Excellence Award winners promote and maintain the ASC culture of caring for others while demonstrating the highest level of integrity,” said American Senior Communities Chief Executive Office Donna Kelsey. “These exceptional people embody ASC’s commitment by keeping its values of Compassion, Attentiveness, Relationships and Excellence as their highest priorities.”

In addition to recognizing key employees, ASC also honors nursing communities that have exhibited excellence in service and operations.

Markle Health & Rehabilitation, located in Markle, was named Healthcare Community of the Year. Coventry Meadows Assisted Living in Indianapolis was named Assisted Living Community of the Year.

The awards program was ASC’s 17th annual honors event, which was held at the J.W. Marriott in Downtown Indianapolis. Gary Brackett, former Colts linebacker and entrepreneur, was a keynote guest speaker.

ASC provides a variety of services, including Moving Forward Rehabilitation, Auguste’s Cottage Memory Care, Skilled Nursing Care, Long Term Care, Respite and Hospice Care, and living centers, including Garden Homes and Independent Living Apartments.

Mark Montgomery, a Bus Driver at Greenwood Meadows, received the Quest for Excellence Award given by American Senior Communities, which operates senior nursing centers statewide.

American Senior Communities (ASC), Indiana’s largest senior health care services provider, recently honored numerous employees across the state with the coveted “Quest for Excellence Award.”

The Quest for Excellence Award honors special employees across the state. Honorees, selected from among 10,000 ASC staff, are individuals who have consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, dedication to his or her job, a positive attitude, and a “whatever it takes” passion for customer service.

“ASC’s Quest for Excellence Award winners promote and maintain the ASC culture of caring for others while demonstrating the highest level of integrity,” said American Senior Communities Chief Executive Office Donna Kelsey. “These exceptional people embody ASC’s commitment by keeping its values of Compassion, Attentiveness, Relationships and Excellence as their highest priorities.”

Indianapolis-area staff honored include (FRONT ROW L-R): Brenda Steen-Pore, Riverwalk Village; Jennifer Collins, Allisonville Meadows Assisted Living; Chantell Edwards, Rosewalk Assisted Living; Cynthia Dunlap, Washington Healthcare Center; Lynne Mayes, Beech Grove Meadows; Tamika Smith, Community Nursing & Rehabilitation; Ella McGee, Spring Mill Meadows; Leticia Pickett, Franklin Meadows.

(BACK ROW L-R) Aleatha Davis, Zionsville Meadows; Kim Watson, Maple Park Village; Rose Olukoya, Allisonville Meadows; Jennifer Summers, Eagle Valley Meadows; Sydney McKnight, Bethany Village; LaShawn Petty, North Capitol Nursing & Rehabilitation; Aurelia Martin, Harcourt Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation; Mark Montgomery, Greenwood Meadows; Michelle Boeckx, Danville Regional Rehabilitation; Anthony Hornbeak, Rosewalk Village; Dwayne Burnett, American Village; Brandi Legg, Rosegate; Brittnay Winchell, Willowdale Village; Famata Kiadii, Countryside Meadows; Amanda Thomas, Meadow Lakes; Traci Stanford-Evans, Forest Creek Village; Martha Endicott, Fairway Village; Nekisha Lewis, Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living. Not pictured but still honored: Amber Hubbard, Brownsburg Meadows; Carla Taylor, Bethany Village Assisted Living; Megan Cheatham, Rosegate Assisted Living;

Markle Health & Rehabilitation, located in Markle, was named Healthcare Community of the Year. Coventry Meadows Assisted Living in Fort Wayne was named Assisted Living Community of the Year.

The awards program was ASC’s 17th annual honors event, which was held at the J.W. Marriott in Downtown Indianapolis. Former Indianapolis Colt and entrepreneur, Gary Brackett spoke at the awards ceremony.

For more information about American Senior Communities, please visit the website at www.ASCSeniorcare.com.