American Senior Communities honors employees

Nurses, nursing assistants, therapists, food service workers, housekeeping staff and others were among the frontline workers honored by American Senior Communities for providing stellar service to patients and residents. The 88 honorees consistently demonstrate a commitment to excellence, dedication to his or her job, a positive attitude, and a whatever-it-takes passion for customer service. Twenty-nine of the awardees work at Indianapolis-area ASC communities.

They were recognized during ASC’s 18th Annual Quest for Excellence awards event, which highlights the professional and caring service expected of ASC’s 10,000 employees across the state. The awards night was held at the J.W. Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. The keynote speaker was Jerald Cosey, who heads a ministry dedicated to improving seniors’ quality of life. Cosey is also executive director of Greenwood Meadows, one of nearly 90 communities operated statewide by ASC.

“ASC’s Quest for Excellence Award winners promote and maintain the ASC culture of caring for others while demonstrating the highest level of integrity,” said ASC Chief Executive Officer Donna Kelsey. “These exceptional people embody ASC’s commitment by keeping its values of compassion, attentiveness, relationships and excellence as their highest priorities.”

ASC provides a variety of services, including Moving Forward Rehabilitation, Auguste’s Cottage Memory Care, Skilled Nursing Care, Long Term Care, Respite and Hospice Care and living centers, including Garden Homes and Independent Living Apartments.

Indianapolis-area award recipients are – Front Row: Angie Barnes (Rosewalk), Selena Robey (Meadow Lakes), Pam Tittle (Riverwalk Village), Shanta Downs (Fairway Village) and Antonette Sanders (Eagle Valley Meadows).

Middle Row: Pam Becher (Bethany Village AL), Tiffany Williams (Forest Creek Village), Reba Taylor (Zionsville Meadows), Michelle Poling (Allisonville Meadows), Phyllis Nasby (Beech Grove Meadows)

Back Row: Yvette Perkins (Harcourt Terrace), Demetria McClinon (American Village), Kathy Herr (Countryside Meadows), Dolly Gill (Danville Regional Rehabilitation), Danielle Soots (Bethany Village), Chandra Olridge (Community Nursing and Rehabilitation), Patti Mullins (Greenwood Meadows), Juanta Cunningham (Harrison Terrace), Daphne Williams (Rosegate Assisted Living) and Tim McIntire (Brownsburg Meadows).

Not pictured: Lynn Ludlow (Allisonville Meadows Assisted Living), Daniel Thomas (Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living), Shelly Chandler (Franklin Meadows), Jose Burton (Maple Park Village), Kimberly Cofer (North Capitol Nursing & Rehabilitation), Justin Winburn (Rosegate), Shannon Richardson (Rosewalk Assisted Living) Jerriyona Thomas (Spring Mill Meadows) and Detta Sudberry (Washington Heathcare Center).